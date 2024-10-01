Wow! This is the education qualification of Medha Shankar aka Shraddha of 12th Fail, take a look

MUMBAI: Released on October 27 last year with a modest pre-release buzz, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest directorial venture, 12th Fail, stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role. Adapted from Anurag Pathak's non-fiction book of the same title published in 2019, the film recounts the true story of Manoj Kumar Sharma.

Although the movie initially got an underwhelming opening, it received significant acclaim from both critics and audiences, unexpectedly finding success at the box office. 12th Fail depicts Sharma's journey from extreme poverty to achieving the prestigious position of an Indian Police Service officer, featuring standout performances from Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

As 12th Fail recently premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar, the film is again grabbing a lot of eyeballs with viewers noticing actress Medha Shankar's strong performance as Shraddha. As the talented star is making headlines once again, do you know how much she has studied in real life? No? Well, we've fetched all the required information for you here.

For those who are unaware, Medha Shankar was born in Noida. While her father Abhay Shankar is a businessman, her mother Rachana Raj Shankar is reportedly a choreographer. As per the information available on the internet, the talented actress did her schooling at Vidhya Bharti Public School in Noida.

She then got admission to Delhi University and earned a graduate degree in Bachelor of Commerce (Honours). Her master's degree in Fashion Management was successfully attained from the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Delhi. Shankar has also received formal training in Hindustani classical singing.

In 2019, Shankar marked her entry into acting with the British television series Beecham House, playing the character of Roshanara. Her debut in the film industry took place in 2021 with Shaadisthan, a Hindi teen musical film. She then featured in the streaming series Dil Bekaraar and has finally made a mark with her role in 12th Fail.

She also owns a good fan-following on social media with over 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

As of now, the actress is enjoying all the love coming her way for 12th Fail and hasn't yet finalised her next project.

