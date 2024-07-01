Must read! Vikrant Massey recalls an overwhelming experience Beyond the Director's Cut on '12th Fail' set; Says ‘I just couldn’t control myself’

MUMBAI: Recently, Vikrant Massey starred in 12th Fail, one of the year's biggest hits. The actor revealed in a recent interview that he or she finds it difficult to break free from the influence of some personalities. Vikrant portrayed Manoj Kumar Sharma in 12th Fail, a man who battles against all obstacles to pass the UPSC exam.

Vikrant also talked about how his character in A Death in the Gunj genuinely bothered him in a chat with a well-known news website.

He stated, “Some characters… you just want to tear them apart because they stay with you. What I did in A Death in the Gunj, really stayed with me. That was the first time, after filming that film, I started taking therapy because I felt I needed to talk to someone. If you tell your parents about your worries, then they get worried so you really can’t share all these things with them. Because it was a very dark film. It pushed me to certain darker corners.”

Then, Vikrant Massey talked about how his role in 12th Fail had a big impact on him. “Even with Manoj Kumar Sharma, there were moments when Vinod sir would call a cut and I would continue weeping even after the cut is called because I just could not control myself,” he said.

Vikrant played the main part in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film 12th Fail. Vikrant referred to the filmmaker as his "light at the end of the tunnel" in a recent Instagram post.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan gave thanks to Vikrant Massey for making the best blockbuster of the year based on return on investment in a different interview. He added, “Vikrant has given a great example of a small film with a big heart working, but with all due respect, I’m not sure what his budget would’ve been. But it can’t have been more than single-digits, or Rs 10-12 crore. It’s not possible for a film like that, because of the system, to do Rs 500 crore. He doesn’t have those kind of theatres. The amount of people he’s managed to show the film to is because he has a particular number of theatres, so it’s occupancy percentage will be very high. You can’t expect him to compete with a Jawan, which is made on a budget of possible 20x of what his budget was. And, it’s Mr Shah Rukh Khan, who’s one of the biggest stars that the nation has ever seen. Every film has its own quantum, but if you see percentage ROI, I’m sure (Vikrant) has got the biggest hit of the year.”

