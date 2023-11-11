Gorgeous! This gorgeous Diwali avatar of Rakul Preet Singh will really make your day, check it out

The actress is quite active on her Instagram profile where she keeps posting about her personal and professional life and this time the actress is here with her stunning Diwali look
movie_image: 
preet singh

MUMBAI: Actress Rakul Preet Singh has been winning over fans' hearts with her cuteness and sense of style through her roles in various films and roles over the years. The actress, who is renowned for her acting and film roles as well as her stunning appearance and sense of style, is undoubtedly one of the major head turners.

The actress is loved for her performances in movies like Yaariyan, Chhatriwali, De De Pyaar De, Cuttputlli, Aiyaari, and many more. Rakul Preet Singh never fails to impress her fans with her hot and cute looks.

Also read - Woah! Rakul Preet Singh become proud owner of a swanky new luxury car worth Rs 3 crores, distributes sweets to paps as she shares her happiness

Rakul Preet Singh started her Hindi movie journey with ‘Yaariyan’ and since then, the actress never looked back and only went on to climb the ladder of success.

Fans of the actress love following her on Instagram where she enjoys a massive following of 23.4 million. However, the fan base of the actress keeps expanding.

The actress is quite active on her Instagram profile where she keeps posting about her personal and professional life and this time the actress is here with her stunning Diwali look and her fans have gone crazy falling in love with her even more.

Take a look at the post below:

While Rakul Preet keeps her Instagram active with posts, it’s never enough for her fans as they keep eagerly waiting for more and this time it seems the fans have really got a great treat from the actress’ side.

Also read - Happy birthday Rakul Preet Singh! Have a look at the remarkable transformation of the actress

What do you think about Rakul Preet’s Diwali avatar? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

About Author

