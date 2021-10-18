GOSSIP! Did Pooja Bhatt slap THIS Special OPS actor on the sets of her film?

MUMBAI: Pooja Bhatt, who is filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter, has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry.

She is known for essaying strong characters in films such as Sadak, Junoon, Jaanam, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee and many more. It is worth pointing out that her choice of movies relied heavily on her personal outlook towards feminism and gender equality. She has made four more directorial ventures which were Holiday (2006), Dhokha (2007), Kajraare (2010) and Jism 2 (2012). Here’s an interesting gossip from the second directorial Dhoka.

ALSO READ: MUST READ! There is no room for a third in my life at this point: Pooja Bhatt on finding ‘love of her life’

According to The Times Of India report, Pooja Bhatt allegedly slapped Muzamil Ibrahim as he failed to perform as per her expectations. A source revealed to the publication, “Pooja kept explaining a scene to Muzamil, who plays a cop in the film. She wanted him to perform a scene in a particular manner but the actor was not getting it right. So Pooja screamed at him and the two got into an argument which resulted in Pooja slapping him.” While the purported incident was not confirmed, Mahesh Bhatt spoke to the publication about the incident. Mahesh Bhatt who is also the writer of the film said, “It was just an argument but now it has been resolved.”

On the work front, Pooja Bhatt made a full-fledged comeback with Alankrita Shrivastava-directed web series Bombay Begums which was released on Netflix earlier this year.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: MUST READ! Take a look at these Bollywood celebs who were habitual drinkers before quitting

CREDIT: KOIMOI