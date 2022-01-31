Gossip! This is how Saba Azad reacted to her alleged dating rumours with Hrithik Roshan, Read to know more

MUMBAI: A couple of days ago, Hrithik Roshan was spotted with a girl outside a restaurant. The two walked hand in hand, and though the girl was wearing a mask, soon it was revealed that she is actress-singer Saba Azad. However, it looks like the couple has decided to stay mum about it.

Recently, E-Times contacted Saba to ask her about her viral dinner date pictures with Hrithik, so the actress told them, "Sorry, I am in the middle of something. I'll call you back." However, as reported by the portal, she didn’t call them.

Reportedly Hrithik is in a hidden relationship with Saba and wanted to keep it under wraps for months. A source told the tabloid, “Their friendship has blossomed into something really special. Last month, the two-winged their way to Goa for some quiet moments.”

Hrithik parted ways with Sussanne Khan in 2014. After his divorce, he was in the news for an alleged relationship with an A-list actress. Well, fans of Hrithik are excited about his new alleged girlfriend. However, now, we wait for confirmation from the actor about it.

Saba has been a part of a few movies and series, and she will next be seen in Rocket Boys which is all set to premiere on Sony LIV on 4th February 2022.

Credit: BollywoodLife/ETimes



