Gossip! Kiara Advani to get married in a year?

Jugjugg Jeeyo is a comedy-drama directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor alongside Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli.
MUMBAI: Jugjugg Jeeyo is a comedy-drama directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor alongside Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli. It is scheduled for release on 24 June 2022.

During the trailer launch of Jugjugg Jeeyo recently, a reporter asked Anil Kapoor about a line from the film in which Neetu Kapoor spoke about him.

The reporter said, "Anilji, Neetuji ne bataya aap bohut hi purane khiladi hai, tips dete hai aap. Varun Dhawan ne haal hi mein shaadi ki hai, I think Kiara bhi shaadi karne waali hai, ek do saalo mein. Kuch tips denge aap" (Anil, Neetu said you are an old player, and you give tips. Varun Dhawan tied the knot recently, I think Kiara will also get married in a year or two. Will you give tips).

As Kiara Advani laughed, Varun asked the media person, "Tere maa baap gaye the rishta leke? Kaese pata tujhe yeh shaadi karne wali hai?" (Did your parents go to her with the proposal? How do you know she will get married). Anil joined in and told the person, "Tu theatre ke bahar mil, main tujhe bhi tips deta hoon" (You meet me outside the theatre, I will give you tips too).

The launch was attended by Neetu Kapoor, Anil, Kiara, Varun, and Karan Johar. The fun-filled trailer revolves around NRI couple Kukoo played by Varun and Naina played by Kiara Advani, an unhappy married couple who are planning to take a divorce. However, everything turns upside down when they land in India for the big fat Indian wedding and Kukoo finds out that his father (Anil Kapoor) is having an affair with another woman and is planning to divorce his mother (Neetu Kapoor). 

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Hindustan Times

