Gossip! Ranbir Kapoor mocks a fan replicating his Awaara tattoo, and this did not go well with the netizens

MUMBAI: A fan replicated a tattoo that was once visible on Ranbir Kapoor’s arm Awaara. Ranbir was in his car when a fan showed it to him. The actor hilariously said, “It’s a stick-on” and left. Netizens took to social media and trolled the actor for his reaction.

A Ranbir Kapoor fan replicated the ‘Awaara’ tattoo on his arms and showed it to the actor. RK, from his car, took a closer look at the tattoo and said, “It’s a stick-on”, showed his signature thumbs-up gesture, and left. This didn’t go down well with netizens.

Netizens took to social media to troll Ranbir Kapoor’s reaction to his fan’s 'Awaara' tattoo. Comments such as “His reaction was so blunt (sic)”, “Ahhh his reaction like whatever (sic)”, “Apne ma papa ke nam ka karao... Jo tumhre liye Apni zindagi luta dete h..ye log to Tumhra nam tk nhi jnte (sic)”, “Itna attitude hai bechre se bat bhi nhi ki sahi se jisne tatu bnaya (sic)”, were posted on the video.

In 2013, Ranbir Kapoor would often be seen flaunting a tattoo on his arms that said ‘Awaara’. It was during the promotion of his film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani with Deepika Padukone. However, we didn't know if it was permanent or temporary. Awaara (1951) was one of his grandfather Raj Kapoor’s hit films.

Credit: India Today



