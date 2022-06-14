Gossip! Ranbir Kapoor to reunite with his ex in Brahmastra?

Brahmāstra – Part One: Shiva is written and directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Namit Malhotra, and Ayan (in his debut production) under the banners Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures, in association with Star Studios.

MUMBAI: Brahmāstra – Part One: Shiva is written and directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Namit Malhotra, and Ayan (in his debut production) under the banners Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures, in association with Star Studios. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse.

Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor were earlier joined by SS Rajamouli to promote the movie months in advance, which isn't in the least bit surprising, considering that Karan Johar is producing it, who believes in intense promotions and innovative marketing strategies for all movies bankrolled by his Dharma productions. Then, the makers have got the biggest superstar of all time in Telugu cinema, Chiranjeevi, in Brahmāstra Part One Shiva for a very special role. And now, we hear that Deepika Padukone has been roped in for a cameo in the Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan starrer.

A well-placed source within the industry said that Deepika Padukone is expected to have a smashing cameo in Brahmastra, and it seems that she readily agreed given her fantastic equation with both Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji since Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. What's more, not only will this mark a reunion of Deepika and Ranbir on screen, which is bound to send fans in a tizzy, but it will also hold a strong connection to Brahmastra 2, with Deepika's cameo, probably set to occur toward the end of the movie or maybe in a mid-credits scene.

Brahmastra makers had earlier roped in S.S. Rajamouli for promotions months in advance, which was quite a smart move. And now, with Chiranjeevi joining the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer, it's clear that producer Karan Johar and Director Ayan Mukerji is going all out to make a splash in the South.

For the unversed, Deepika played the lead role in Ayan Mukerji's 2013 hit Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani opposite Ranbir. She shares a warm equation with Ayan as well as Karan Johar, and fans would love to see her sharing screen space with Ranbir once again after Tamasha.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

