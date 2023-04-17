Gossip! There are bunch of actors who are feeling FOMO about not being invited at events; doesn’t matter whether its death or celebrations

MUMBAI: A lot of events take place in the entertainment industry on a daily basis. They are attended by many TV and Bollywood actors. But, there are a few actors who are not invited for the same. TellyChakkar has exclusively come to know something interesting about a bunch of actors who have worked in TV and Bollywood films both.

So, there are a bunch of actors who are insecure and they are feeling FOMO as they were not invited to recent events. The insecurity is not just about not being invited at celebrations, but also about not being invited at prayer meets.  

The actors are asking PRs to send them the links of the actors who all attended the prayer meet of Mukesh Chhabra’s mother and Baba Siddique’s iftar party. So, there’s a constant sense of insecurity in them and the fear of missing out.

While someone might feel FOMO for the events that are about celebrations like an iftar party. But, being insecure about not being invited for someone’s prayer meeting is quite shocking.

What do you have to say about this bunch of actors feeling FOMO and insecure? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

