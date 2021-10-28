GOSSIP! When Salman Khan said he would NOT WORK with Raveena Tandon again

MUMBAI: Raveena Tandon is a renowned actress in B-town.

Her acting chops and dancing skills have impressed the audience and she enjoys a huge fan following.

Raveena has worked in myriad films, and her debut Bollywood film is Patthar Ke Phool (1991). The actress revealed that she and actor Salman Khan constantly fought during her debut Bollywood film. In a new interview, Raveena called them 'brats' and revealed that Salman had said he would not work with her again.

ALSO READ: EXPOSED: This actor termed Raveena Tandon’s SUICIDE attempt a publicity GIMMICK

The film Patthar Ke Phool was directed by Anant Balani and written by Salman's father Salim Khan. It featured Salman as a police officer who falls in love with Raveena's character, a gangster's daughter. Raveena won a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance in the film.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Raveena said, "We were like two kids in a class who just wanted to fight over everything. I was 16 and a half and Salman must have been 23. We were both brats. Salman and I are of the same nature-wise, we were almost brought up in the same house as Salim’s uncle and my dad used to work together. It was like we were continuing our fights from home. We fought throughout the film and Salman said ‘I'm not going to work with her’, and then we did Andaaz Apna Apna."

What’s your take on Raveena and Salman’s chemistry in their films? Hit the comment section.

On the work front, Raveena is set to feature in KGF Chapter 2. The actor will make her digital debut with Aranyak, a thriller, on Netflix.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: FLASHBACK! When Raveena Tandon decided NOT to CRY on this show; DETAILS INSIDE

CREDIT: HINDUSTAN TIMES