Great! From Akshay Kumar to Mahesh Manjrekar, these are the actors who took on the role of Shivaji Maharaj

MUMBAI: Let’s learn a little about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who was the founder of Maratha Empire. The king fearless defeated Adilshahi of Bijapur and established the Maratha Empire. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj spent his life building a powerful, progressive and disciplined army. He repaired the forts in the coastal and interior regions, while also building many new forts.

Also read - Announcement! Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza team up for the upcoming movie Raja Shivaji, check out the deets inside

He revived the ancient Hindu political traditions, court conventions. The king had an extraordinary knowledge of the terrain, amazing speed of movement and the technique of guerilla poetry, which is why he successfully fought the Mughal and Adil Shahi forces even with a small force. He encouraged the use of Marathi and Sanskrit languages instead of Parsi, which was the norm at that time, in governance.

Shivaji Maharaj has a great influence in the social and political history of Maharashtra. Earlier this morning, we reported about Riteish Deshmukh taking on the role of Shivaji Maharaj in his upcoming movie Raja Shivaji which will even be directed by him and interestingly it’ll be produced by his wife Genelia D’Souza.

Today, we are celebrating Shivaji Jayanti. On this occasion, we are reminded of times when actors played the role of Shivaji Maharaj. So here we are with a list of actors who played the role of Shivaji Maharaj. Take a look at the list below:

Akshay Kumar

Over the years, Akshay Kumar has impressed the audience and the actor has been finding some unique roles it seems. Soon, he will be playing the role of Shivaji Maharaj in the upcoming movie Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat. The movie is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Other than Akshay Kumar, the movie also stars Pravin Tarde, Hardeek Joshi, Vishal Nikam, Jai Dudhane, Utkarsha Shinde and Virat Madke as the seven great Maratha Warriors who fought bravely to achieve the dream of Swaraj. This will be Akshay Kumar’s debut in Marathi industry.

Sharad Kelkar

Playing one of the most favourite versions of Shivaji Maharaj, Sharad Kelkar impressed the audience and made a place in their hearts. Sharad Kelkar took the role of Shivaji Maharaj in the movie ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, a 2020 historical action movie that was produced by Ajay Devgn and co-written by Om Raut. The movie is based on the unseen story of Tanaji Malusare’s life and the star cast features Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. The movie also had Neha Sharma, Sharad Kelkar and Luke Kenny.

Mahesh Manjrekar

Mahesh Manjrekar has impressed everyone with his performances over the years. He hasn’t just acted but has also produced and directed movies. He took the role of Shivaji Maharaj in the movie ‘Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy’ which was directed by Santosh Manjrekhar. The movie was released in 2009, and starred Mahesh Manjrekar, Abhijit Kelkar, Sachin Khedekar and Suchitra Bandekar. The movie revolved around Dinkar Maruti Bhosale who finds himself overlooked and victimized but eventually gets inspiration from the vision of Shivaji Maharaj.

Chandrakant Mandare

The actor is loved for his portrayal of Shivaji Maharaj from the movie Chhatrapati Shivaji which released in 1952 and was directed by Bhalji Pendharkar. The movie also featured actors like Gajanan Jagirdhar, Lalita Pawar and Parshwanath. Chandrakant’s portrayal of Shivaji Maharaj remains one of the most memorable one in the Marathi Cinema.

Also read -Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan title track out! Akshay and Tiger and here to make you groove to this new version

Which is your favourite portrayal of Shivaji Maharaj, let us know in the comments below and stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

