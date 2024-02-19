Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan title track out! Akshay and Tiger and here to make you groove in this new version

MUMBAI: Movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the biggest releases of the Year, the movie has been the point of conversation for quite sometime now, The movie that has great names like Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the title roles, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Ronit Bose Roy is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

No doubt the fans are eagerly waiting for every single detail of the movie and today for all the fans of the movie and Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff the title track of Bade Miyan Chote is out and surely it has all the new peppy elements and will make you groove.

It is the bromance, bond and brother chemistry which we see in the song, as they keep on saying 'Tere Peeche trra Yaar Khada' this defines the friendship between the two. Also we can see both Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff grooving to the music and the moves of both the actors are treat to watch. Also the Song is a visual treat as we see great location and we see Tiger Shroff shirtless flaunting his abs.

The music is the hear catchy and surely deserves to be the signature music of the movie. Indeed the fans all over are praising the song already whereas many others are happy saying old one is better. In short, the song is getting mixed reviews already.

The movie is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. The film was originally scheduled to release on 22 December 2023 but faced delays. The film is now slated for a theatrical release on Eid 2024 in Hindi with dubbed versions of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

