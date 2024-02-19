Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan title track out! Akshay and Tiger and here to make you groove in this new version

The title track of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff is out and surely itcis foot tapping and a visual treat
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 02/19/2024 - 11:16
movie_image: 
Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan

MUMBAI: Movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the biggest releases of the Year, the movie has been the point of conversation for quite sometime now, The movie that has great names like Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the title roles, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Ronit Bose Roy is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

No doubt the fans are eagerly waiting for every single detail of the movie and today for all the fans of the movie and Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff the title track of Bade Miyan Chote is out and surely it has all the new peppy elements and will make you groove.

Also read Woah! Teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to release with Fighter on Republic Day

It is the bromance, bond and brother chemistry which we see in the song, as they keep on saying 'Tere Peeche trra Yaar Khada' this defines the friendship between the two. Also we can see both Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff grooving to the music and the moves of both the actors are treat to watch. Also the Song is a visual treat as we see great location and we see Tiger Shroff shirtless flaunting his abs. 

The music is the hear catchy and surely deserves to be the signature music of the movie. Indeed the fans all over are praising the song already whereas many others are happy saying old one is better. In short, the song is getting mixed reviews already.

What are your views on the song, do share your views in the comment section below.

The movie is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. The film was originally scheduled to release on 22 December 2023 but faced delays. The film is now slated for a theatrical release on Eid 2024 in Hindi with dubbed versions of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Exclusive! The teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been locked, here are the teaser details

bade miyan chote miyan teaser Akshay Kumar Tiger Shroff Prithviraj Sukumaran Sonakshi Sinha Manushi Chhillar Alaya F Ali Abbas Zafar Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 02/19/2024 - 11:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Pandya Store: Really! The three Makwana Bahus will wrap up a sleeping Natasha in the blanket
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Really! Surekha will want Yashwant Rao to take strict action against Ishaan and Savi
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Anupamaa: OMG! A distressed Shruti will cry and will be ready to leave the house
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Woah! Ruhi Singh looks super hot as she enjoys her vacation in Thailand
MUMBAI: Actress Ruhi Singh is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in today's time, she has been known...
Whoa! "YOU HAVE GROWN UP TO BE A FINE YOUNG MAN" Sudhanshu introduces his son Nirvaan and he will make your jaws drop
MUMBAI: Sudhanshu Pandey is a well known face in the entertainment industry. He has been part of many shows and is...
Whoa! Kumkum Bhagya's Mugdha Chapekar gives a glimpse of her 'Old Gold Gang', can you recognise them?
MUMBAI: Mugdha Chaphekar has become quite the household name and is currently seen in Zee TV's popular and long-running...
Recent Stories
Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan
Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan title track out! Akshay and Tiger and here to make you groove in this new version
Latest Videos
Related Stories
VIKRANT MASSEY
Wow! Take a look at the most underrated actors of Indian film industry
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza
Announcement! Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza team up for the upcoming movie Raja Shivaji, check out the deets inside
Deepika Padukone
Woah! Deepika Padukone's Unwavering Stand: No Regrets About 'RK' Tattoo Revealed in Throwback Koffee with Karan Episode
Karan Johar
Must read! Karan Johar made shocking revelations about director Vasan Bala dozing off during the K3G screening; Bala shares insights on Alia Bhatt's Jigra
Sanjana Sanghi
Exclusive! “It has to be a good script and great actors” Sanjana Sanghi on the parameters she looks forward to before saying yes to any project
Rohit Shetty
Must read! Rohit Shetty reveals how his father started drinking after the accident that took place on the sets of Bombay 405 Miles