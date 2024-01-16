Exclusive! The teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been locked, here are the teaser details

MUMBAI: Movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced and the announcement video was out, the fans are really excited to see this fresh duo of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff on big screens and to see their pair in this high octane action entertainer directed by Ali Abbas Zaffar, the movie also has Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F.

The fans all over are eagerly waiting for the movie and before that are looking for the trailer, and now Tellychakkar has some exclusive news with regards to the teaser of the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Well as per the source the teaser of the movie has been locked and the certification of the teaser is U/A, also the duration of the teaser is said to be 1 minute 41 seconds.

Indeed this news has grabbed our attention and increased our excitement to a different level, indeed the BTS posts dropped by the captain of the ship over the time has been setting the tone right for the movie, and now we look forward to see the teaser date along with the trailer details.

Also read Woah! Teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to release with Fighter on Republic Day

What are your views on this news and how excited are you for the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, do let us know in the comment section below.

BMCM is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.

The film was originally scheduled to release on 22 December 2023 but faced delays. The film is now slated for a theatrical release on Eid 2024 in Hindi with dubbed versions of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Woah! Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser details out with release date and duration, deets inside