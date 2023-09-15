Great! Imran Khan opens up about his 'Anxiety' during the Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola shoot; Says ‘didn't really hear’

Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, was released in 2013. Imran Khan and Anushka Sharma played the key characters in the movie, which also featured Pankaj Kapur, Aarya Babbar, Shabana Azmi, Pranay Narayan, and Sunil Chitkara.
Imran Khan

MUMBAI :  Imran Khan is one of the best actors we've ever had in the Bollywood industry. He only spent a brief time in Bollywood, but it was enough to show audiences his range of skills. He has performed in everything from bloody action movies to a perfect romantic comedy.

Every female has probably had a crush on him at some point. Sadly, Imran Khan took a protracted break from acting, disappointing his fans, but the Delhi Belly actor makes up for it on social media by consistently posting priceless images from his filming locations. Imran recently shared an intriguing tale revealing that he wasn't Vishal Bhardwaj's first pick for their cult hit Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, and out of fear he skipped even the final cut.

Imran Khan shared a stunning image from his 2013 film Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola on Monday, September 18. He can be seen in the picture riding a bullet and sporting the tough appearance from his on-screen persona. Ajay Devgn was the first pick for the role, he disclosed in a lengthy caption that was attached to the image.

He noted, “I was never supposed to be Matru. The film was launched with Ajay Devgn attached as Matru, but he chose to withdraw before filming could commence. I was riding high off the back-to-back successes of Delhi Belly and MBKD, and close to wrapping the shoot of EMAET when I got the call; Vishal Bhardwaj wanted to meet me! I was thrilled. He told me about his passion project, a story he had been carrying close to his heart.”

He goes on to write about his preparation for the movie, saying, “It was a film about greed, the economic exploitation of farmers, and the menace of unregulated development. It struck a chord with me, but I was hesitant; I would have to learn Haryanvi, and be ready to roll in less than three months! How on earth was I to pull this off?

To accomplish this, I moved to Delhi and started intensive workshops with the legendary NK Sharma and some of his students. Panditji, as we affectionately called him, was the first person to point out the negative Voice in my head. "You only listen to the voice that tells you you are worthless", he told me, "why do you disrespect the thousands of voices that say they love you?” I listened to his words, but I didn't really hear them.”

Imran opened up to the fans and wrote from the bottom of his heart, “I was anxious and terrified through the shoot of the film. I couldn't shake the feeling that Vishal had never really wanted me for this part, that my casting was based more on the budget that my presence could afford than the director's belief in me. And so it came to be that once we wrapped the shoot, I turned tail and ran, never looking back. I didn't even watch the final cut of the film when it was done.”

However, he ends the letter by expressing his pride in this movie by writing, “Having a surreal, absurdist tone, the film was pretty well skewered upon release... but what can I say, I'm proud as hell of this movie. It was a bold experiment, a story that absolutely needed to see the light of day, and I consider it my privilege to have been a part of the team that made it happen.

PS. I couldn't ride a motorcycle when I signed on, so I had to take lessons. I learned to ride Matru's Bullet in between shots while filming the 'Auntyji' song from EMAET!”

Imran Khan last appeared in the 2015 film Katti Batti. Imran Khan, the chocolate-loving youngster, then took a protracted hiatus. Imran Khan, though, just made a comeback hint. Notably, Imran Khan and Abbas Tyrewala, the director of his film Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na, we're in advanced talks for an OTT spy action drama series.

Really! Imran Khan reveals that the reel actor in his movie I Hate Luv Storys was based on a real Bollywood actor, Read on to know who