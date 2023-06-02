Imran Khan spotted holding hands with rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington at an event

MUMBAI:Former Bollywood actor and director Imran Khan has been out of the limelight for a long time. He is also known for keeping a low-profile personal life. He was last seen in public when he attended Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s engagement with Nupur Shikhare. After that, netizens have been talking about the actor’s disappearance from the big screens and his physical changes. Recently, he was spotted attending an event in Mumbai along with Lekha Washington.

Pictures and videos of the two going around together and holding hands at the event have now gone viral online and has led to netizens speculating if the duo is dating once again. For those who are unaware, the two actors shared the screen ten years ago in ‘Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola’ (2013) directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, which also starred Pankaj Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.

In the videos that have been going viral, Imran can be seen sporting a short sleeve black t-shirt and showing off his arm tattoo, paired with blue jeans. He also wore a brown sling bag. Lekha looked pretty in a printed dress. Fans couldn’t hold in their excitement as they saw Imran after so long. Check out the video:

For those who did not know, Imran Khan made his Bollywood debut with the 2008 film ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’. He tied the knot with Avantika Malik in 2011. They have a daughter together named Imara. Although the couple has not commented on their separation as of yet, rumours about trouble in their marriage began back in 2019. The couple and their family members initially dismissed the rumours, however, Avantika’s cryptic posts on social media was what added fuel to the fire.

