Disheartening! Bollywood Imran Khan breaks his silence over his separation with Avantika Malik, scroll down to know more

Disheartening! Bollywood Imran Khan breaks his silence over his separation with Avantika Malik

Delhi Belly actor Imran Khan and estranged wife Avantika Malik has been living separately for over two years and now the actor has decided not to continue his relationship with her
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 09:50
movie_image: 
imran

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Imran Khan and his wife Avantika Malik have been living separately for over two years now. Even though they have not yet filed for a legal separation so far, recent reports suggest that Imran and Avantika have no plans of reuniting.

Reportedly, Imran Khan is not looking forward to reuniting with his estranged wife Avantika Malik. The report also claims that Imran does not wish to restart his marital life, ‘at least not with Avantika’. The report also mentions that Avantika, who was earlier thinking about giving another chance to their marriage, has now also understood that nothing can reunite her with Imran. Therefore, it looks like Imran Khan’s chapter with Avantika is closed.

Imran and Avantika tied the knot in 2011 after dating for over eight years. The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Imara, in 2014. However, in January 2011, reports of Imran Khan’s extra-marital affair with South Indian actress, Lekha Washington also made headlines. It was being said that this could have been a reason for his separation from Avantika Malik.

Imran Khan made his Bollywood debut with the 2008 movie Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na. He later featured in several films including, Kidnap, I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. He was last seen in 2015’s Katti Batti.

