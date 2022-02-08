Guess Who? Not Salman Khan; Iulia Vantur has always been a fan of ‘THIS’ Bollywood Superstar!

MUMBAI: Iulia Vantur is recently ruling the headlines for her song, 'Main Chala' starring her rumoured beau Salman Khan and actress Pragya Jaiswal.

Iulia said since she was a kid, she liked Kabir Bedi. The singer revealed that she used to watch him in Romania in a series called 'Sandokan'. Calling him her first crush, she said that she used to admire him very very much and she still does.

In an exclusive interaction with ETimes, the singer spoke at length about stepping out of Salman's shadow. She said that his input, his experience helped her a lot, but in the end, she has to put extra, extra effort to make a mark of her own for people to know her for her work and not as someone who is associated with another person.

CREDIT: TOI