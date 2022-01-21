BREAKING! BALH 2's Sid aka Jitendra Nokewal gets hitched to Sneh Bhatia

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly witnessing interesting twists and turns in the story. The viewers are left at the edge of the seat with the interesting track that has been currently seen in the show.

Jitendra Nokewal is currently seen playing the role of Sid who is also Ram's friend in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The actor got hitched to Sneha Bhatia in a private Wedding ceremony. The Fans are in shock but are happy for the couple. All the celebrities and fans are pouring congratulatory messages for the duo. We tried contacting the actor but couldn't get through. Look how adorable the couples are looking in the picture below.

In the interview with Telly Chakkar he had said that '' When I was approached for Sid's character, I was not in the mood of doing anything negative or even a grey role. But the way the character was narrated to me caught my attention. Then I decided to do it. Sid is not a bad guy. He is just doing certain things because his ego got hurt. Sid does things for fun and enjoys whatever he does. An interesting part of Sid's character is that right now, he is hanging in the middle. It can sway either way.''

