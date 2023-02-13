Guneet Sharma on actors he wants to work with, “My list will start with Shah Rukh Khan sir, then Salman sir and Akshay Kumar sir” – Exclusive

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, Pathaan stars many actors and one of them is Guneet Sharma. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Guneet and spoke to him about his upcoming projects, actors he wants to work with, and more…
MUMBAI :Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan has been doing well at the box office. The film also stars many other actors, and one of them is Guneet Sharma.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Guneet and spoke to him about his upcoming projects, actors he wants to work with, and more…

You are also a YouTuber, so how did acting happen?

I am an actor first. I started my journey in 2016 as an actor and this YouTube vlogging thing came in 2021. As we know 2021 was a rough phase for all of us because of Covid, so, I feel a creative person will never be mentally silent, he wants to do something. So, one day, I thought what else can I do? I am a very big foodie and I love to taste different kinds of cuisines, and at the same time, I am a budding poet as well. So, I thought why not make some videos on poems and food vlogs, and I started this journey. People started liking it and people around me encouraged me, and the response that I get on my videos on YouTube from across India and around the world keeps me motivated.

Also Read:  Pathaan actor Guneet Sharma says, “The moment Shah Rukh Khan sir entered I forgot everything” – Exclusive

You are a newcomer, so do you have a list of actors and directors you want to work with?

Number one is Shah Rukh sir, so my list will start with Shah Rukh Khan sir, then Salman sir, and Akshay Kumar sir. I manifest this every day that I soon work with these actors. More than directors I want to tell you about a producer. I don’t know I have a very strong vibe of connection with a very famous producer called Guneet Monga. She produces amazing movies, and even her recent short film has been nominated for Oscars. We have some mutual vibe or a connection initiated from the same name we carry. So, in the future, I would like to work with Guneet Monga. Then there’s Anubhav Sinha sir, and there are many, but these two are for sure.

Tell us something about your upcoming projects after Pathaan. 

After Pathaan, there are two projects which are there in the pipeline, but I cannot reveal what they are. One is a movie and one is a series.

Also Read:  SRK reacts to video of kid saying she didn't like 'Pathaan', has a suggestion up his sleeve

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Pathaan Guneet Sharma Shah Rukh Khan Deepika Padukone John Abraham Siddharth Anand Salman Khan Akshay Kumar Movie News TellyChakkar
