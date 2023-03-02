Pathaan actor Guneet Sharma says, “The moment Shah Rukh Khan sir entered I forgot everything” – Exclusive

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, Pathaan stars many actors in pivotal roles and one of them is Guneet Sharma. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Guneet and spoke to him about the movie, experience of working with John Abraham, and more.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 13:12
MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan has been doing well at the box office. The film also stars many other actors who play pivotal roles in it, and one of them is Guneet Sharma.


TellyChakkar recently interacted with Guneet and spoke to him about the movie, experience of working with John Abraham, and more.


What responses are you getting for your performance in Pathaan?

I had not told anyone apart from my parents that I am a part of Pathaan. The amazing response that I am getting is that I have received many calls and messages asking me, ‘are you in Pathaan?’, ‘I am so happy for you’. So, the response has been amazing, and not only my friends but even people from the acting field called and messaged me that they loved my work.

Also Read:  “Pathaan kitna daravana lag raha hai” - netizens on Shah Rukh Khan’s new look in Jawan


How was your experience of working with John Abraham?

I got a chance to share the screen with John Abraham sir and the moment I saw him I was star-struck. It was like I have seen him on the screen and I am a fan, and now, I was standing in front of him and feeling blessed to get a chance to share screen space with him. So, that was amazing. Initially, I thought it would be awkward and if I should break the ice, but he was so humble, comforting and he came and spoke to me. Apart from acting, we spoke on other topics as well.

Is there regret that you didn’t get a chance to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan?

There are two things about it; one is that of course there’s regret that I didn’t get a scene with Shah Rukh Khan sir. But, on the last day of my shoot I saw him. He came on the sets and the next shot was supposed to be his. The camera was on me, John sir and others, and the moment Shah Rukh sir entered I forgot everything. When I saw him in my head Aakhon Mein Teri music started playing (laughs). I was like the god of love himself has arrived. So, of course there’s regret that I didn’t have a scene with him, but at the same time I was just happy with the fact that I got a chance to see him and got an opportunity to shake hands with him.


Also Read: Siddharth Anand talks about a prequel of Jim's character from Pathaan

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 13:12

