Hansal Mehta slammed by Holey Artisan’s victim’s mother for making the film ‘Faraaz’, questions, “who gave them the consent?”

She asked how Mehta could make a film on the subject being an outsider. She also slammed the filmmaker for trying to ruin the reputation of Bangladesh.
movie_image: 
MUMBAI : Bollywood filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s film Faraaz will finally hit the theaters on 3rd February 2023. The film is a thriller based on the 2016 terrorist attack on the Holey Artisan cafe in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The film has gained a lot of attention due to its sensitive subject. 

Ahead of its release now, a victim Abinta Kabir’s mother Ruba Ahmed is unhappy about Hansal Mehta making a film on the subject. She has even questioned his right to make the film without the consent of the victim’s families. She asked how Mehta could make a film on the subject being an outsider. She also slammed the filmmaker for trying to ruin the reputation of Bangladesh. 


Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt also previously wanted to make a film on the subject but the victims sent a letter to him and he replied saying that he respects their decision and did not proceed with the film. In August last year, Ruba was shocked to see the poster of Faraaz and she said that it hurt the families of the victims. 

 
She saw a riot scene where her daughter Abinta Kabir’s picture is seen and she said who gave the filmmakers the right to invade their privacy. 


20 people including Faraaz Abinta Kabir, Ayaaz Hossain, Tarishi Jain and Ishrat Akhond, among others were killed in the Holey Artisan terrorist attack in Dhaka. Hansal Mehta’s Faraaz is not the only film that is being made on the incident. The first one was Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's ‘Shonibar Bikel’, which is yet to release as it has been stuck with the censor board for a few years. Mehta’s film Faraaz meanwhile will hit theaters on 3rd February 2023. 

