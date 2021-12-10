Happiness! Vicky Kaushal’s dad breaks silence on his son’s wedding

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are now the new Mr and Mrs of Bollywood. The two tied the knot on 9th December at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Vicky’s father Sham Kaushal finally shared his happiness with the media.

Sham was spotted at the Jaipur airport on Friday as they left for Mumbai. During his interaction with the media, he was asked to say a few words for his son and daughter-in-law Katrina Kaif. Sham Kaushal joined the hands and said Bhagwan Ki Daya Se.

While Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal shared a picture of Vicky and Katrina on his social media platform with a heartwarming message. “Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi (Today I have a place for one more person in my heart). Welcome to the family Parjai ji.”

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif also thanked all the guests and their fans with their wedding pictures. The duo wrote: “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

Soon the picture went viral on the internet and Bollywood celebrities started wishing the newlywed couple. Hrithik Roshan commented “So amazing. Sending you both all my love !! Have to dance together soon while Kareena Kapoor wrote “You diddddd ittttt. God bless youuuuuu both.”

