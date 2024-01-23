Happy Anniversary! Suniel Shetty wishes daughter Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul for their first wedding anniversary

MUMBAI: Actor Suniel Shetty was last seen in Kiran Korrapati’s Ghani. He was also seen in the action thriller OTT series ‘Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega’ wherein Suniel Shetty portrays the role of ACP Vikram Chauhan who goes through the dark side of Mumbai’s crime world.

The actor has made his name with his performances over the years and he is respected in the Hindi film industry for his acting contribution and also for the person that he is. Other than being an actor, Suniel is also a proud father.

Apart from movies, Suniel Shetty is also known for the love he has for his kids. This time, it’s KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s first wedding anniversary and Suniel Shetty wished them for it. The message short and sweet but holds a lot of love within for Athiya Shetty.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are a couple who are loved a lot by the fans as they don’t do anything that’s over-the-top and their posts are also loved by the audience.

We last got to watch Athiya Shetty in Motichoor Chaknachoor which was a 2019 movie. After that, the couple gets spotted having a good time with each other and not afraid to express their love.

Talking about Suniel Shetty, we will soon get to see him in the upcoming movie Welcome To the Jungle along with other actors like Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and many more.

