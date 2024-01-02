Happy Birthday! Here’s how Riva Arora celebrated her special day with her special ones, check out the pics inside

MUMBAI : Actress and influencer Riva Arora has successfully made her way into everyone’s heart since the time she stepped on the social media platforms. The actress started at a very young age and garnered a huge amount of attention with her looks.

Riva Arora has given some amazing performances in movies like MOM, URI, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Bharat, Kaali Khuhi, Bandish Bandits, Gunjan Saxena and others. While the actress was loved for her acting skills, she is also admired for her hot and sizzling looks.

The actress never fails to impress everyone when it comes to her social media posts. All this while, she has been giving out some amazing and hot clicks of hers on the internet and the fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress.

Today Riva is celebrating her birthday with her friends and family. The actress posted pictures from her celebration of the special day and while she showed off her cake, there was no lack of hotness and glamour in the pictures as Riva is always ready to spread her magic in every frame.

Take a look at the pictures below:

As we can see in the pictures, the actress really knows how to grab the attention of her fans, be it in any avatar of hers. The actress is a perfect combination of hot and cute it seems and is surely having loads of fun celebrating her special day with her special ones. The actress has a huge following of 11.3 million and her fan base keeps expanding.

What do you think about Riva Arora? Tell us in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.