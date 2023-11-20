Sizzling! Riva Arora sets the gram on fire with her new photoshoot

MUMBAI: Actress Riva Arora has been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts with her great sizzling pictures over the time with her hot and sizzling pictures, the star who was seen and loved in the movie URI, has been the major head turner for her looks.

Also read Hawwt! Here are times actress Sidhika Sharma raised temperature with her hot looks

She has been attracting the eyeballs with her cuteness, also the fans always looks forward to the new posts of the actress and these clicks of the star is creating a strong buzz all over as she posed for her the new photoshoot, the actress is indeed looking super hot and extremely cute in these clicks, the actress is indeed ruling the hearts with her charm and we would love to see more of the actress in the coming days.

We bet you really cannot take your eyes off these clicks of the actress Riva Arora, what are your views on the actress Riva Arora and how will you rate her for her hotness, do let us know in the comment section below.

Indeed we see less of the actress in movies and ott shows and we would love to see more of her in projects, she sure will rule hearts of millions with her great on screen presence.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read Box office! Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan falls little flat whereas Tiger 3 had a decent grip, here are the collection