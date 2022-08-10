Happy Birthday Preity Zinta: The lost star we need back in Bollywood

Preity Zinta, who ruled the silver screens in the late 90s and early 2000s, celebrates her 48th birthday today. The actress is a lost star we need back in Bollywood. Read on to know more...
MUMBAI : Preity Zinta ruled the silver screens in the late 90s and early 2000s. She made her Bollywood debut with Dil Se and with just a supporting role impressed one and all with her performance in the movie. The track Jiya Jale featuring the actress is still remembered by everyone.

Zinta later featured in many successful films and also left a strong mark as an actress. She is known for her movies like Soldier, Sangharsh, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Dil Chahta Hai, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Koi... Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer Zaara, Salaam Namaste, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and others.

After tasting success for many years, Zinta’s career slowed down post 2007. She made a comeback after a gap with Ishkq in Paris in 2013. But, the film failed to make a mark at the box office. Later, she featured in a couple of films in which she had cameos. Her last release as a lead was Bhaiaji Superhit (2018) which was released after getting delayed for many years, and it was a dud at the box office.


Today, it is Preity Zinta’s 48th birthday and of course her fans are missing the actress on the big screen. While her contemporaries are still doing movies, it has been really long since we have seen Zinta in a movie or a web series. There were reports of her making a comeback but we haven’t yet heard anything official.

Well, Preity is surely the lost star we need back in Bollywood. Are you also missing the actress on the big screens? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

