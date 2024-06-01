Happy Birthday A R Rahman! From Deadpool 2 to The Accidental Husband, times when Hollywood films borrowed the singer/musician’s music

MUMBAI : In the Indian music industry, if there is one name that can be undoubtedly called a musical maestro and a genius, it has to be AR Rahman. Not just nationally, but his music has been recognised internationally too as he is a recipient of two Oscars and two Grammys. His music can touch the soul of even the coldest of human beings, such is its power. However Rahman is now making headlines for a different reason.

A R Rahman, who has won 2 Academy Awards has recently given music to the hit films Mimi and Atrangi Re. But did you know that several Hollywood films have also borrowed the music maestro’s incredible music for their films? We bring you the list on the musician’s 57th birthday.

Animated film Planes

Priyanka Chopra’s debut Hollywood film Planes played Rahman’s song “Tere Bina” from Guru.

Million Dollar Arm

This sports biographical drama’s music was composed by Rahman and the latter even used his own En Swasa Katre song "Thirakkatha" which played in the end credits.

The Accidental Husband

This romcom starring Uma Thurman, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Colin Firth had three AR Rahman songs which included Yaro Yarodi" from Alaipayuthey, "Swasame" from Thenali, and Rang De from Takshak.

Lord of War

This Nicolas Cage starrer had an intense scene where the music of the film Bombay was used, which is of course composed by Rahman.

Inside Man

In one of the scenes of the film, Chaiyya Chaiyya" from Dil Se movie is heard playing in the background.

Lion

The Dev Patel starrer has the song Urvasi Urvasi" from Kadhalan, which playes when the actor is seen flirting with actress Rooney Mara.

Deadpool 2

The swades song Yun Hi Chala Chal" is heard playing in one of the scenes

A.R Rahman has composed brilliant songs for films like Bombay, Roja, Jodhaa Akbar, Highway, Ghajini, Rockstar and many more.

