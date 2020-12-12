Happy birthday, Rajinikanth: Here is how netizens are wishing Thalaiva

MUMBAI: Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, known professionally as Rajinikanth, needs no introduction. The legendary actor, with his amazing acting skills, made a strong mark not only in the South but also in Bollywood. He was seen defining versatility with his amazing roles over the years, and rules the hearts of millions.

Superstar Rajinikanth is known not only for his energetic acting skills at this age but also his style and swag. It is always a treat to watch him sing, dance, and perform action on the big screen.

Today, he turns 70. The actor, who is worshipped down South is celebrating his birthday today, and fans all over the nation and globe are not keeping calm. They are sharing birthday wishes all over social media to shower love and blessings on him.

Here are posts shared by netizens on Thalaiva’s birthday.

Dear @rajinikanth sir, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life.#HappyBirthdayRajinikanth

As we see from these posts shared by netizens, it is one big shoutout that says “Happy Birthday Thalaivaaaa,” and shows their love for the man of the masses, the one and only Rajni Sir.

Team TellyChakkar wishes superstar Rajinikanth a very happy birthday!

