The Dirty Picture actress Arya Banerjee found dead under mysterious circumstances at her apartment

MUMBAI: According to the media reports, Arya Banerjee, who was seen in the Vidya Balan starrer film The Dirty Picture, is no more.

Arya was found dead under mysterious circumstances. The actress was 33.

According to a report in Times Of India, Arya was found dead at her apartment in Jodhpur Park, South Kolkata. If these reports are anything to believe, Arya’s mortal remains were recovered in the pool of blood by Police when they arrived at the scene.

The report further stated that the police broke into Arya's house and found her body on a bed with her nose bleeding and vomit around her. It is also being said that Banerjee’s maid had informed police that the actress didn’t receive any calls when she went to work at her residence. However, Arya Banerjee’s suspicious death is being investigated by the officials now.

For the uninitiated, Arya’s real name is Devdatta Banerjee. She is the youngest daughter of renowned sitar player Pandit Nikhil Banerjee.

May Arya’s soul rest in peace!

