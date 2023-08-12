Happy Birthday! Sharmila Tagore turns 79, Check out the inside pictures from the celebration

Making this day special is Sara Ali Khan and the family who are all present with Sharmila Tagore to celebrate her birthday. Sara Ali Khan has posted a very cute picture of Sharmila Tagore along with the family.
MUMBAI : Indian veteran actress Sharmila Tagore has established her name in both Hindi and Bengali film industry. Sharmila Tagore has made a strong mark on the audience with her performances in so many movies that she is regarded as one of Indian cinema's most accomplished actresses and has even received two National Film Awards, a Filmfare Award, a Filmfare OTT Award and the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions to Hindi cinema.

Also read - What! Sharmila Tagore recalls the time she was screamed at by her father for husband Mansoor Ali Khan's poor performance in a cricket match, read more

Not just that but even the Government of India in 2013 honoured her with Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian honour for her contributions to Indian culture through performing arts.

In the year 1959, the actress made her acting debut at age 14 with Satyajit Ray's acclaimed Bengali epic drama The World of Apu. After this, she teamed up with Satyajit Ray on numerous other films, including Devi, Nayak, Aranyer Din Ratri, and Seemabaddha. This is how the actress established herself as one of the most prominent figures in Bengali cinema.

She is one of the few actresses from the 60s who is still appearing in movies and other projects. The actress has really made a special place in the hearts and minds of her fans which will never be replaced. The actress was born on 8th December, 1944 and today is the veteran actress’ birthday.

Making this day even more special is Sara Ali Khan and the family who are all present with her to celebrate her birthday. Sara Ali Khan has posted a very cute picture of Sharmila Tagore along with the family. Take a look at the below:

As we can see the happiness on Sharmila’s face, so happy to be with her grandsons and granddaughters.

Also read - Sharmila Tagore to make her TV debut

What do you think about Sharmila Tagore’s performances throughout the years? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.
 

 

