Happy Birthday Vikrant Massey: From rejecting a 35 Lakhs Tv role to getting his first role without an audition

MUMBAI: Vikrant Massey is one of the most talented actors we have in the Indian entertainment industry. He started his journey with the TV show Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, and has been a part of many successful TV shows like Dharam Veer, Balika Vadhu, and others since then. In 2013, he made his Bollywood debut with a supporting role in Lootera, and the actor has surely come a long way as he is now doing lead roles in movies and web series.

As the brilliant actor turns 37 today, let us look at interesting anecdotes of the New dad and how his career has taken off. Interestingly, Vikrant did not get his first acting job like a usual actor through giving auditions but he was actually spotted by a lady while waiting in the restroom que. He hit the jackpot without even an audition and got a role in a show with Rs 6,000 per episode.

Vikrant then aspired to take his acting dreams further. Vikrant made his acting debut in Dhoom Machaao Dhoom in 2007 and then went on to feature in shows like Dharam Veer and Balika Vadhu. He made his Hindi film debut in Lootere and later was seen in A Death in the Gunj. as a lead hero.

Interestingly, Vikrant gave up a Rs 35 Lakhs monthly paycheck for aspirations of working in films. Vikrant like a chameleon fitted well into films as well!

Vikrant has been part of films like Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do, Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, Seema Pahwa’s Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi and Vinil Mathew’s Haseen Dillruba.

On the work front, after getting accolades for his brilliant performance in the film 12th fail, Vikrant has been signed by Ektaa Kapoor for her next film that is titled The Sabarmati Report. The film also stars Raashii Khanna and Riddi Dogra in key roles. The film is based on real-life incidents of 2002 when The Sabarmati Express caught fire and caused a massive tragedy in Gujarat and shook the nation.The film will hit cinema halls on 3rd May 2024.

