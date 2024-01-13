Happy Lohri! Here are 6 Hindi movies that celebrated the festival of Lohri

MUMBAI: India is a country with many cultures and traditions. Movies reflect the cultures where the stories come from. Over the years, we have seen so many movies wherein we see the celebration of various festivals. Celebration of festivals in the movie is an important thing as it doesn’t isn’t just an addition to the story but also helps the audience connect to the story and the characters.

Also read - Woah! Boman Irani praises Shah Rukh Khan for not making his actors a commodity; Says ‘He likes seeing the joy on people’s faces’

There are times when movies did a great job adding festivals not just for the sake of showing but also making it an important part. Now on the occasion of Lohri, we are here with movies that celebrate the festival. Check the list below:

Rang De Basanti

Some movies make a special place in our hearts and never leave. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Rang De Basanti is one of those movies. The movie stars Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, Soha Ali Khan, R. Madhavan, Kunal Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Atul Kulkarni, Alice Patten, Anupam Kher, Om Puri and Kirron Kher. The festival has a major role to play in the movie as we get to see the bunch of friends celebrating the festival so happily.

Tanu Weds Manu

One of the most unforgettable movies is this Aanand L. Rai movie. Especially the first part, which connected to a huge audience. The movie stars Kangana Ranaut, R. Madhavan, Jimmy Shergill, Deepak Dobriyal and many more. The movie has a dedicated fun song to the festival of Lohri which has a special place in our hearts and always brings a good vibes and strong energy.

Raanjhanaa

Another Aanand L. Rai in the list that features the festival of Lohri in a major way. The movie features Dhanush, Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Swara Bhaskar, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. The music album of the movie is one of the best parts and the storyline keeps you hooked.

Veer Zaara

Released in 2004, this Shahrukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer movie is a timeless love story that you can watch on repeat and still end up crying in the end. The movie is directed by Yash Chopra and it features a scene of Lohri festival.

Yamla Pagla Deewana

This is one of the most iconic movies as it features Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and Dharmendra. The father-sons were also a part of a movie before this but this time it was comedy which was more entertaining to the audience it seems. Other than the Deol’s, the movie also featured actors like Johnny Lever, Mukul Dev, Sucheta Khanna and Kulraj Randhawa. The movie focuses on a love story with a lot of interesting twists and at one point, the song Charha De Rang starts, showing the celebration of Lohri along with the connection of love birds.

Son Of Sardaar

Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt starrer Son Of Sardaar received mixed reviews. However, the movie represented the festival of Lohri in a really great manner. The movie was directed by Ashwni Dhir.

Also read - Netizens React! Netizens review Dhanush Starrer Captain Miller, call it ‘Pongal winner’

Which is your favourite pick out of these movies? Tell us in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.