Harman Baweja: Amazing! From Bollywood Flop to Web Series Comeback

Harman Baweja's journey in Bollywood has been tumultuous, marked by highs and lows. After a disastrous debut in 'Love Story 2050', he is now making a comeback with the web series 'Scoop'.
movie_image: 
Harman

MUMBAI: Harman Baweja, son of film director Harry Baweja and producer Pammi Baweja, made his Bollywood debut in 2008 with 'Love Story 2050' opposite Priyanka Chopra. Despite its Rs 40 crore budget, the sci-fi love story failed to resonate with audiences, collecting only Rs 18.47 crore worldwide.

Following the failure of 'Love Story 2050', Harman's career took a hit. Films like 'Victory', 'What's Your Raashee?', and 'Dishkiyaoon' failed to revive his fortunes. Disheartened by continuous setbacks, Harman decided to take a break from acting, staying away from the silver screen for several years.

However, in 2023, Harman surprised everyone by returning to acting with the web series 'Scoop'. His comeback has generated buzz in the industry, with many curious to see how he will fare this time around.

Harman Baweja's journey serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of Bollywood, where success is never guaranteed. His resilience and determination to make a comeback are commendable, showcasing the grit required to survive in the competitive world of showbiz.

Credit: DNA 

    
 

