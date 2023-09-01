Has Arjun Kapoor and Tabu starrer Kuttey created a good pre-release buzz? Film business expert reveals – Exclusive

Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj starrer Kuttey is slated to release on 13th January 2023. It is the first Bollywood biggie to release this year.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/09/2023 - 16:27
movie_image: 
MUMBAI : Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj is all set to make his directorial debut with Kuttey. The film stars Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj in the lead roles.

The movie is all set to release on 13th January 2023 and it is the first Bollywood biggie to release this year. It was expected that Cirkus would end 2022 with a bang, but that didn’t happen as the film became a disaster at the box office. Now, all eyes are on Kuttey whether the film will start 2023 on a good note for Bollywood or not.

TellyChakkar spoke to film producer and business expert, Girish Johar, about Kuttey. When asked about the film’s buzz, he told us, “The buzz is decent and the trailer has got a good response. But, Vishal Bhardwaj’s films have a very urban appeal. It’s not for the masses, so the audience becomes limited. The film will cater to the multiplex audiences in the big cities. So, let’s hope that the audience comes to the theatres and watches the movie.”

2022 was a great year for Tabu as both her releases, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2 did very well at the box office. While talking about the actress, Girish Johar told us, “Tabu has been the lucky charm for Bollywood. So, let’s hope that her charm rubs off on Kuttey as well. She is a good performer and always does something new for the audience.”

Are you excited to watch Kuttey on the big screen? Let us know in the comments below…

