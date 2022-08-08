Hats-Off! Aryan Khan protects Shah Rukh Khan when a crazy fan tries to hold the superstar’s hand for a selfie

Shah Rukh Khan is soon going to entertain the audience with his big release Pathaan followed by Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawaan

movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport Sunday evening with his sons AbRam and Aryan Khan. While SRK was walking casually with his sons towards his car, out of nowhere a fan came near the Don actor with a phone in his hand to click a selfie. The fan went ahead to grab the actor's hand for a picture, due to which the Shah Rukh Khan looked a little uncomfortable and even miffed as he took a step back in an instant reaction. SRK's elder son Aryan Khan then took the situation under control and calmed his father walking him ahead by holding his hand.

As soon as the video came to the notice of the netizens, they praised Aryan Khan for taking control of the situation and being a protective son.

"Aryan has my whole heart he just controlled srk," wrote an Instagram user. "Love Aryan's reaction," commented another. "Son is protective," commented yet another user. "Look at aryan how gracefully he handled the situation now he is protecting his father," wrote a netizen.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Along with this, he also directed Atlee's Jawaan alongside Nayanthara, which is slated to release on June 2, 2023, and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu.

