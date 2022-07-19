Latest News! Aryan Khan spotted at a nightclub after the court issues clean chit in drugs case

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan who has been given clean chit by the court in Mumbai’s Drugs Case was spotted partying with friends in one of the Mumbai’s night club

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/19/2022 - 14:48
MUMBAI:Days after closing the chapter on his infamous drugs case, Aryan Khan started partying in a posh nightclub. The video that has been shared on Instagram and Twitter alike, was reportedly taken on Monday night.

Also Read:https:Finally! Special NDPS Court asks court registry to return Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s passport

Turns out, the club has played host to some popular names, including Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The aspiring actor was seen attending a party there with his friends, photos of which were later shared online.

As far as the case against Aryan is concerned, on July 13, the Special NCB court in Mumbai directed the court registry to return the starkid's passport which was deposited with the Special court as one of his bail conditions in the drugs-on-cruise case last year.

Also Read:https:BIG Update! Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan moves a plea before special NDPS court for THIS reason

The NCB told the Special court that Aryan is not an accused in the case and no investigations are pending against him. Sandeep Kapur, who was part of the legal team, told ETimes, "The NCB reply on Wednesday means that this chapter is now closed for Aryan."

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


Credit: ETimes

