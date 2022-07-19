Latest News! Aryan Khan spotted at a nightclub after the court issues clean chit in drugs case

MUMBAI:Days after closing the chapter on his infamous drugs case, Aryan Khan started partying in a posh nightclub. The video that has been shared on Instagram and Twitter alike, was reportedly taken on Monday night.

Turns out, the club has played host to some popular names, including Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The aspiring actor was seen attending a party there with his friends, photos of which were later shared online.

As far as the case against Aryan is concerned, on July 13, the Special NCB court in Mumbai directed the court registry to return the starkid's passport which was deposited with the Special court as one of his bail conditions in the drugs-on-cruise case last year.

The NCB told the Special court that Aryan is not an accused in the case and no investigations are pending against him. Sandeep Kapur, who was part of the legal team, told ETimes, "The NCB reply on Wednesday means that this chapter is now closed for Aryan."

