Finally! Special NDPS Court asks court registry to return Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s passport

MUMBAI: The special court on Wednesday directed the court registry to return Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s passport after Aryan had filed a plea before a special NDPS court, seeking the return of his passport who got a clean chit from the NCB in the last year's drugs-on-cruise case.

According to Live Law, the hearing was scheduled for July 13 (Today) and the decision has come out in the star kid's favour. Aryan was arrested by the NCB in October last year in an alleged drug case, but the probe agency didn't name him as an accused in a charge-sheet filed in May.

The NCB let off Aryan and five others due to a "lack of sufficient evidence". He had submitted his passport in court as per his bail conditions. The 24-year-old was arrested by the NCB on October 3 last year, following a raid on a Goa-bound cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. Aryan spent over 20 days in prison before he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Aryan is busy writing a script as he wants to venture into direction. It was being said that he is writing a script for an OTT show. Reportedly, Aryan has assisted on his father SRK's next film 'Pathaan'. The reports suggest that he has choreographed action scenes in the film.

