Finally! Special NDPS Court asks court registry to return Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s passport

Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut in Bollywood and has been assisting on his father SRK's next film 'Pathaan'

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/13/2022 - 22:34
movie_image: 
Aryan Khan

MUMBAI: The special court on Wednesday directed the court registry to return Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s passport after Aryan had filed a plea before a special NDPS court, seeking the return of his passport who got a clean chit from the NCB in the last year's drugs-on-cruise case.

Also Read: BIG Update! Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan moves a plea before special NDPS court for THIS reason

According to Live Law, the hearing was scheduled for July 13 (Today) and the decision has come out in the star kid's favour. Aryan was arrested by the NCB in October last year in an alleged drug case, but the probe agency didn't name him as an accused in a charge-sheet filed in May.

The NCB let off Aryan and five others due to a "lack of sufficient evidence". He had submitted his passport in court as per his bail conditions. The 24-year-old was arrested by the NCB on October 3 last year, following a raid on a Goa-bound cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. Aryan spent over 20 days in prison before he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

Also Read: Imlie: Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan talks about his SPECIAL BOND with Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Meanwhile, it was reported that Aryan is busy writing a script as he wants to venture into direction. It was being said that he is writing a script for an OTT show. Reportedly, Aryan has assisted on his father SRK's next film 'Pathaan'. The reports suggest that he has choreographed action scenes in the film.

Credit: ETimes

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Shah Rukh Khan Aryan Khan NDPS Court Drugs Case Pathaan Dunki JAWAN
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/13/2022 - 22:34

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Must Watch! Priya to fall unconscious seeing Pihu at the mansion, the minister puts the deal on hold
Mumbai: Tellychakkar is back with another yummy update from the telly world. We are always at the forefront of bringing...
Interesting! Natasa Stankovic asks a SERIOUS question to netizens; details inside
MUMBAI: Model-actress Natasa Stankovic is a renowned name in showbiz. She is a Serbian model and came to India to make...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Wow! Vedika's plan backfires, Ishaan shows Ram's good side to Pihu
MUMBAI: Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as Ram and Priya respectively and their chemistry...
Kundali Bhagya: OMG! Arjun is slapped hard by Preeta
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one...
Anupamaa: Cruel Intentions! Adhik to spike Pakhi’s drink while she trusts him unconditionally, Anupama is restless
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Explosive News! “Yeh ek bahut hi badi saazish ka nateeja hai,” says Priyanka Singh, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, in her first ever TV interview about the star’s death
MUMBAI: It has been over two years since the news of Sushant’s death was known to the world and created a big stir in...
Recent Stories
Natasa Stankovic
Interesting! Natasa Stankovic asks a SERIOUS question to netizens; details inside
Latest Video