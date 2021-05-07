Have a look at this rare unseen picture of Amrish Puri with his family

MUMBAI: One of the greatest actors of all time Amrish Puri, had made his strong mark in the Bollywood industry, the actor who was readily known for his villainous characters is remembered till today for his immense contribution, the Hindi cinema audience remember him till today as Mogambo from Mr India, and the Hollywood audience remembers him as Mola Ram in Steven Spielberg's Hollywood film Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984).

Almost every movie of the actor has the greatest record value and till today when we see the actor we do miss him, the fans all over kids on sharing the post of the actor to remember him, having said that this throwback photo of the actor Amrish Puri with his wife and sons is getting much love from the fans.

ALSO READ – (Dhoni's wife Sakshi gave her real wedding dress to actress Kiara Advani for MS Dhoni: Thr Untold Story!)

Have a look



In this throwback picture we see the actor with his wife Urmila Divekar and kids, He married Urmila Divekar on 5 January 1957, at the Shri Krishna Temple in Wadala. The couple have two children, son Rajeev Puri and daughter Namrata Puri.

Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Ghatak, Mr. India, are some of his memorable roles.

Do share your views on this picture in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

ALSO READ – (Check out this rare throwback picture of Alia Bhatt’s grandmother Shirin Mohammad Ali)