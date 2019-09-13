Have to make India number 1 in cleanliness: Varun to Modi

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the team of "Coolie No. 1" for opting for a plastic-free environment on the sets, actor Varun Dhawan thanked him for his words and said that India needs to be number one in cleanliness.

Varun replied to Modi in Hindi: "Thank you Prime Minister. The education on cleanliness starts from home and I believe that the way you started the Swachta Abhiyaan in that every Indian should contribute. It is our resolve to make India number 1 according to cleanliness."

"Being a plastic-free nation is the need of the hour and great initiative taken by our prime minister and we can all do this by making small changes. The sets of #CoolieNo1 will now only use steel bottles. @PMOIndia," Varun had tweeted on September 1.

Replying to his tweet on Thursday, Modi said: "Superb gesture by the team of #CoolieNo1! Happy to see the film world contributing towards freeing India from single use plastic."

Modi on September 10, called for a global boycott of single-use plastic at a United Nations event in Greater Noida. "I think the time has come for the world to say Good Bye to single use plastic," said Modi to loud cheers from members of the world body.

"Coolie No. 1" is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, who said: "Going #Plasticfree on #CoolieNo1. One sip at a time - hope we inspire many #BeatPlasticPollution #StayHydrated. Thank you to the Coolie-est Team for making this happen."

"Coolie No. 1" is the remake of the popular 1995 film of the same name, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead. It was directed by Varun's father and filmmaker David Dhawan.