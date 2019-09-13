News

Have to make India number 1 in cleanliness: Varun to Modi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Sep 2019 02:37 PM
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the team of "Coolie No. 1" for opting for a plastic-free environment on the sets, actor Varun Dhawan thanked him for his words and said that India needs to be number one in cleanliness.
 
Varun replied to Modi in Hindi: "Thank you Prime Minister. The education on cleanliness starts from home and I believe that the way you started the Swachta Abhiyaan in that every Indian should contribute. It is our resolve to make India number 1 according to cleanliness."
 
"Being a plastic-free nation is the need of the hour and great initiative taken by our prime minister and we can all do this by making small changes. The sets of #CoolieNo1 will now only use steel bottles. @PMOIndia," Varun had tweeted on September 1.
 
Replying to his tweet on Thursday, Modi said: "Superb gesture by the team of #CoolieNo1! Happy to see the film world contributing towards freeing India from single use plastic."
 
Modi on September 10, called for a global boycott of single-use plastic at a United Nations event in Greater Noida. "I think the time has come for the world to say Good Bye to single use plastic," said Modi to loud cheers from members of the world body.
 
"Coolie No. 1" is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, who said: "Going #Plasticfree on #CoolieNo1. One sip at a time - hope we inspire many #BeatPlasticPollution #StayHydrated. Thank you to the Coolie-est Team for making this happen."
 
"Coolie No. 1" is the remake of the popular 1995 film of the same name, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead. It was directed by Varun's father and filmmaker David Dhawan.
 
Source: IANS
Tags > Narendra Modi, Varun Dhawan, #CoolieNo1, Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
12 Sep 2019 09:16 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sriti, Shabir, Dheeraj, Shraddha and others enjoy Anjum Fakih's birthday bash
Sriti, Shabir, Dheeraj, Shraddha and others enjoy... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
12 Sep 2019 09:07 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Ravan last day of shoot
Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Ravan last day of shoot | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sargun Mehta
Sargun Mehta
Rithvik Dhanjani
Rithvik Dhanjani
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon
Pooja Mishra
Pooja Mishra
Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani

past seven days