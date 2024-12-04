Desi Boyz 2: Fan Fiction! From Ranveer Singh-Vicky Kaushal to Ayushmann Khurrana-Vicky Kaushal, here are 5 male duo pairs fans demand for the sequel

MUMBAI: Desi Boyz was a 2011 movie and it was one of the most entertaining movies of that time which featured Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, and Chitrangada Singh. Additionally it also featured Sanjay Dutt, Omi Vaidya and Anupam Kher.

The movie was directed by Rohit Dhawan, son of David Dhawan and it was a hit movie loved by critics and audience alike. The movie was released in 2011 and after that, we have seen some movies with male duos and the most recent one was Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Seeing this movie, the fans have now demanded Desi Boyz 2 as they feel such male duo movies should be made more.

When asked about who they would like to see in Desi Boyz 2 as pair, the fans had some interesting answers. Take a look at the responses below:

Prabhakar Rathi: I have seen Dhishoom and I feel it’s high time we see that pair once again but this time in Desi Boyz 2. I would love to see a movie with that kind of age difference but still a buddy-chemistry.

Aradhana Singh: I am dying to watch Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra once again as the last time it was amazing in SOTY. I think it would be a great watch since this time it’ll be them with each other rather against.

Sameer Kumar: After BMCM I feel I want to watch more of such movies. I guess a fun movie like Desi Boyz 2 should be really good. I think Ayushmann Khurrana with Vicky Kaushal would be a treat to watch. I cannot wait to see them together.

Randeep Pachori: We have seen a lot of male pairs but if someone is listening, please make a movie with Ranveer Singh with and Vicky Kaushal. I just heard that Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan are approached for the movie. I think it shouldn’t happen, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal should do it. It will be lit for sure.

