Desi Boyz 2: Fan Fiction! From Ranveer Singh-Vicky Kaushal to Ayushmann Khurrana-Vicky Kaushal, here are 5 male duo pairs fans demand for the sequel

The movie was released in 2011 and after that, we have seen some movies with male duos and the most recent one was Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Seeing this movie, the fans have now demanded Desi Boyz 2 as they feel such male duo movies should be made more.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 04/12/2024 - 21:56
movie_image: 
Desi Boyz

MUMBAI: Desi Boyz was a 2011 movie and it was one of the most entertaining movies of that time which featured Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, and Chitrangada Singh. Additionally it also featured Sanjay Dutt, Omi Vaidya and Anupam Kher.

The movie was directed by Rohit Dhawan, son of David Dhawan and it was a hit movie loved by critics and audience alike. The movie was released in 2011 and after that, we have seen some movies with male duos and the most recent one was Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Seeing this movie, the fans have now demanded Desi Boyz 2 as they feel such male duo movies should be made more.

Also read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office PREDICTION: Distributors reveal why Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer is first choice this Eid

When asked about who they would like to see in Desi Boyz 2 as pair, the fans had some interesting answers. Take a look at the responses below:

Prabhakar Rathi: I have seen Dhishoom and I feel it’s high time we see that pair once again but this time in Desi Boyz 2. I would love to see a movie with that kind of age difference but still a buddy-chemistry.

Aradhana Singh: I am dying to watch Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra once again as the last time it was amazing in SOTY. I think it would be a great watch since this time it’ll be them with each other rather against.

Sameer Kumar: After BMCM I feel I want to watch more of such movies. I guess a fun movie like Desi Boyz 2 should be really good. I think Ayushmann Khurrana with Vicky Kaushal would be a treat to watch. I cannot wait to see them together.

Randeep Pachori: We have seen a lot of male pairs but if someone is listening, please make a movie with Ranveer Singh with and Vicky Kaushal. I just heard that Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan are approached for the movie. I think it shouldn’t happen, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal should do it. It will be lit for sure.

Also read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan REVIEW: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff gift the perfect Idi with this action bonanza

What do you think about these combinations? Tell us your opiion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Desi Boyz Akshay Kumar John Abraham Rohit Dhawan David Dhawan Varun Dhawan Vicky Kaushal Ranveer Singh Ayushmann Khurrana Hindi movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 04/12/2024 - 21:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Jhanak SPOILER: Aww! Jhanak will get blessings from the family as well as Anirudh
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh...
Trending News Today: From Singham Again postponed to Kanika Mann in Bigg Boss OTT s3- all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the...
Desi Boyz 2: Fan Fiction! From Ranveer Singh-Vicky Kaushal to Ayushmann Khurrana-Vicky Kaushal, here are 5 male duo pairs fans demand for the sequel
MUMBAI: Desi Boyz was a 2011 movie and it was one of the most entertaining movies of that time which featured Akshay...
Exclusive! Vipin Gurjar roped in for Colors' show Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Manoj Bajpayee credits THIS Director for changing his career and Hindi cinema; says, 'Nothing beautiful about how I look...' - Exclusive
MUMBAI: Manoj Bajpayee is a legend that needs no introduction as his acting talent and performances over the years say...
Shehnaaz Gill and Elvish Yadav to collaborate for a project together
MUMBAI : Shehnaaz Gill became a household name with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She was referred to as Punjab Ki Katrina...
Recent Stories
Singham
Trending News Today: From Singham Again postponed to Kanika Mann in Bigg Boss OTT s3- all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Singham
Trending News Today: From Singham Again postponed to Kanika Mann in Bigg Boss OTT s3- all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Shaitaan
Shaitaan: R Madhavan drops big news for his fans after film's success; Says ‘Not taking up any more Shaitaan roles’
Vikrant Massey
12th Fail: Vikrant Massey shares emotional note as the film marks a new milestone
1
Anees Bazmee Praises His Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star Kartik Aaryan - Calls Him An Extremely Good & Honest Actor!
Alaya
The love and wishes continue to pour in for Alaya F! Her grandfather, Kabir Bedi, gave a huge shoutout to the actress's performance in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Madgaon Express
Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express performing well! Collects 26.33 Cr. in just 3 weeks!