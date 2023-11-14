Hawwt! Here are the times Starfish actress Khushali Kumar raised temperature with her hotness

Actress Khushali Kumar has been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts of millions with her sizzling pictures and today let us have a look at some of the hot clicks of the actress that are making our jaws drop
Khushali Kumar

MUMBAI : Actress Khushali Kumar is no doubt one of the major head Turners coming from the acting industry, we have seen and loved her in her few video songs and also in her debut movie Dhoka Round Da Corner, the actress was immensely loved by the fans and audience for her craft and also for her sizzling on screen presence.

The actress is now the talk of the town and making to headlines for her upcoming movie Starfish which is all set to hit the big screen on 24th November. Khushali Kumar is also known for her hotness and her cuteness as she has been ruling the hearts of millions with some of her hot clicks and today let us have a look at some of these hot pictures of the actress that have actually made our Jaws drops.

No doubt Khushali Kumar is the Perfect Combination hotness and cuteness and definitely these pictures are attracting the eyeballs of the fans. Every picture mention above giving some major hotness goals and the fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards the star who is actually making our jaws drop and eyebrows raised with these pictures.

We really cannot take over eyes off these beautiful pictures of the actress Khushali Kumar and we shall look forward to see some more amazing pictures coming from the side of the Starfish actress.

What are your views on the actress and how will you rate in terms of hotness and how excited are you for the movie Starfish, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

