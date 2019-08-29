News

He is happy selling sneakers and clothes: Sonam Kapoor on hubby Anand Ahuja

29 Aug 2019 07:26 PM

MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the most loved and fashionable celebrity couples. The two, who got married last year, give major relationship goals to their fans and followers.

The actress, known for films like Sanju, Veere Di Wedding and PadMan, next will be seen in The Zoya Factor. The trailer has been unveiled with a grand launch event. At the press conference, Sonam was asked something interesting. Sonam has worked with several family members including father Anil Kapoor (Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga), uncle Sanjay Kapoor (The Zoya Factor) and Rhea Kapoor (co-producer of Veere Di Wedding). According to a report in SpotboyE.com, when she was asked if we will get to see her sharing space with hubby Anand Ahuja, Sonam, though by mistake, referred to Anand as ‘Anand Ji’ and upon realizing the same, the actress along with everyone else present at the venue, burst into peals of laughter. 


She said, “Anand Ji is a businessman, I don’t know why I called him Ji, even he should be calling me Sonam Ji.” She further added, “I think he is happy where he is, selling sneakers and clothes,” followed by a wide smile.   

Speaking about The Zoya Factor, it is slated to release on 20 September 2019. 

