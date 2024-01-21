Heartfelt! Aamir Khan’s Dil Chahta Hai co-star Sonali Kulkarni praises his humility by sharing a PIC from Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding

MUMBAI: Actress Sonali Kulkarni posted a heartfelt message to her Dil Chahta Hai co-star Aamir Khan, sending him good wishes on his daughter Ira's wedding to famous fitness instructor and athlete Nupur Shikhare. This took her fans and social media followers back to that special day. Sonali posted on Instagram, “My dear super cool trainer @nupur_popeye and beautiful @khan.ira hearty congratulations.. May you two discover the magic of having each other and celebrating each day with gratitude be blessed .”

Also read: Surprising! Aamir Khan clarifies 'No other person' involved in his divorce with his wife Kiran Rao

In addition to the heartfelt message, Sonali uploaded a photo of herself and her husband, Nachiket Panchvaidya, looking dapper for Ira and Nupur's January 13 wedding celebration in Mumbai.

She added, “Dear Aamir..your warmth and humility is just unique.. It was one the most memorable gatherings I have ever attended touched.. God bless you Love !!!.”

Actor Ali Fazal also shared a lovely scene from the reception where he and his wife, the actress Richa Chadha, met the renowned actress Saira Banu on social media. Posting a photo, he wrote, “Hamesha Der kar deta hoon main… . Muneer niyazi has summed me up well. So many times i have pondered to come give my salaams- lekin ek din aise mulaqaat ho jaaygi socha nahi thha.”

Additionally, Ali shared that how Saira spoke to them about her late partner Dilip Kumar. He wrote, “I have admired the two of you since i have known cinema- Yusuf saab and You Saira ma’am, for all the years of pureness you brought to this fraternity that owes you everything. I never got a chance to study the craft but i never felt lonely , i was blessed that i had this encyclopedia of cinema to learn from – the two people who’ve influenced me the most – Dilip Saab and Marlon brando – the actors whose work i have studied frame by frame.”

He added, “God bless you Ira And Nupur- the reception was indeed beautiful because for one this happened among other amazing run ins. Oh and watching you both smile away for hrs- A love filled evening . . ”

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, his first wife, have a younger daughter named Ira Khan. They have an older son named Junaid Khan. Aamir wed Kiran Rao following his divorce from Reena, and the two parted ways in 2021 after 15 years of marriage. Azad is the kid of the couple.

Also read: Oh No! Aamir Khan gets massively trolled as he looks drunk and trips in front of paps after an event

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- The Indian Express