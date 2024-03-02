Heartfelt! Saira Banu's Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Waheeda Rehman: A Glimpse into Timeless Memories with Dilip Kumar

MUMBAI: As Waheeda Rehman celebrates another year, Saira Banu took to her Instagram to weave a nostalgic tapestry, sharing cherished moments with the legendary actress and her late husband, Dilip Kumar.

The Instagram post featured four enchanting pictures, capturing the trio in their youthful days, exuding charm and smiles. The second image revealed a heartfelt greeting card from Waheeda Ji to Dilip and Saira on their wedding anniversary, adding a touch of sweetness to the collection.

In a delightful turn, Saira Banu shared a captivating anecdote from an event where both Waheeda Rehman and Dilip Kumar graced the occasion. Recounting the incident, she narrated how Dilip Kumar came to her rescue when the compere stumbled over her name, showcasing the camaraderie and warmth shared between the trio.

Saira's post also unveiled a fascinating connection between Waheeda Ji and Saira's early days in the industry. Waheeda Rehman had visited Saira's mother to convey Guru Duttji's interest in meeting them regarding a film. The post showcased Saira's admiration for Waheeda Ji's simplicity, noting her minimal use of makeup and down-to-earth demeanour.

As the timeless memories unfolded through Saira Banu's heartfelt post, it painted a vivid picture of the camaraderie and respect shared between two iconic actresses and the legendary Dilip Kumar.

Credit: Pinkvilla