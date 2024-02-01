Heartfelt! Sonam Kapoor made shocking revelations about her last year hardship and her husband Anand Ahuja's 'hard to diagnose' illness

MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor, who returned to Bollywood in 2023 with the movie Blind, is currently making small efforts towards a full-fledged comeback. The actress, who welcomed a child in 2022, has written a lengthy essay discussing the challenge of balancing a personal life with career aspirations.

She further disclosed that in 2023, Anand Ahuja fell ill with a condition that was difficult to identify. She called the three months he was sick "hell." They have a newborn boy named Vayu, who turned one year old, as far as we know. Sonam Kapoor claimed that she had a difficult time realising how drastically being a mother changed her personality.

(Also read: Wow! Sonam Kapoor moves into a new home in Mumbai, check out pictures

Sonam Kapoor stated that seeing the extreme hardship that people endure in some regions of the world broke her heart. People need to understand that there is no benefit to war and that civilians are the only ones who die, according to her.

Sonam Kapoor also penned, "On this new year I hope for peace and joy in this world and I’m filled with gratitude and humility for the life I’ve been given. Happy New Year everyone. Love you all."

Anand Ahuja, a businessman, showered praises on his wife. He commented, "You are the most beautiful, kind, empathetic, caring person. You are so giving with your time, effort, and energy. It’s always a journey to find your balance between prioritizing yourself and your family and I know you’ll continue to discover that balance in 2024."

Sonam Kapoor started exercising consistently in 2023 to regain her physical fitness. The actress expressed her desire to manufacture some entertaining family films that a theatre full of people could watch together. Now, a new talent agency has signed the actress.

(Also read: Wow! Sonam Kapoor Proudly Showcases India's Fashion Diversity on the Global Stage

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Bollywoodlife