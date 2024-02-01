Heartfelt! Sonam Kapoor made shocking revelations about her last year hardship and her husband Anand Ahuja's 'hard to diagnose' illness

She further disclosed that in 2023, Anand Ahuja fell ill with a condition that was difficult to identify. She called the three months he was sick "hell." They have a newborn boy named Vayu, who turned one year old, as far as we know. Sonam Kapoor claimed that she had a difficult time realising how drastically being a mother changed her personality.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/02/2024 - 14:02
movie_image: 
Sonam Kapoor

MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor, who returned to Bollywood in 2023 with the movie Blind, is currently making small efforts towards a full-fledged comeback. The actress, who welcomed a child in 2022, has written a lengthy essay discussing the challenge of balancing a personal life with career aspirations.

She further disclosed that in 2023, Anand Ahuja fell ill with a condition that was difficult to identify. She called the three months he was sick "hell." They have a newborn boy named Vayu, who turned one year old, as far as we know. Sonam Kapoor claimed that she had a difficult time realising how drastically being a mother changed her personality.

(Also read: Wow! Sonam Kapoor moves into a new home in Mumbai, check out pictures

Sonam Kapoor stated that seeing the extreme hardship that people endure in some regions of the world broke her heart. People need to understand that there is no benefit to war and that civilians are the only ones who die, according to her.

Sonam Kapoor also penned, "On this new year I hope for peace and joy in this world and I’m filled with gratitude and humility for the life I’ve been given. Happy New Year everyone. Love you all."

Anand Ahuja, a businessman, showered praises on his wife. He commented, "You are the most beautiful, kind, empathetic, caring person. You are so giving with your time, effort, and energy. It’s always a journey to find your balance between prioritizing yourself and your family and I know you’ll continue to discover that balance in 2024."

Sonam Kapoor started exercising consistently in 2023 to regain her physical fitness. The actress expressed her desire to manufacture some entertaining family films that a theatre full of people could watch together. Now, a new talent agency has signed the actress.

(Also read: Wow! Sonam Kapoor Proudly Showcases India's Fashion Diversity on the Global Stage

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Bollywoodlife

 

Sonam Kapoor The Zoya Factory Raanjhanaa Neerja Veere Di Wedding Blind Khoobsurat Aisha Sanju Movie News Bollywood Bollywood actress Bollywood actors TV News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/02/2024 - 14:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pushpa Impossible: Wow! Chirag and Prarthana to tie the knot
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Vanshaj: Oh No! Yuvika gets late for board meeting
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Aangan – Apno Ka: Oh No! Jaidev calls Akash to discuss Pallavi’s marriage
MUMBAI: Aangan – Apno Ka on Sony SAB launched on December 11 and stars Mahesh Thakur and Ayushi Khurana in lead roles....
Bigg Boss 17: OMG! Did Aoora hit Ayesha Khan? Actress takes a stand against K-pop artist
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the successful seasons of Bigg Boss and it’s among the top twenty shows when it...
Interesting! Janhvi Kapoor and rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya return from New Year holiday with Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor
MUMBAI: Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor has been making news not just for her movie choices but also for rumored dating...
Imlie 2nd January 2024 Written Episode Update: Vishwa Shocks Chaudhrys
MUMBAI: Chaudhrys are shocked to see Vishwa kicking them out of the house and taking possession of it. Daadi tells...
Recent Stories
Janhvi
Interesting! Janhvi Kapoor and rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya return from New Year holiday with Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor
Latest Video
Related Stories
Janhvi
Interesting! Janhvi Kapoor and rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya return from New Year holiday with Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor
SS Rajamouli
Really! Have you heard of SS Rajamouli And Mahesh Babu’s upcoming movie's WHOPPING budget? Sure to blow your mind away
Ranbir Kapoor
Wow! Ranbir Kapoor spotted on the sets of Wake Up Sid’s sequel with the cast of the previous part?
Kiran Rao
Congratulations! Kiran Rao enters the Haldi ceremony of Ira Khan, check out the glimpses
John Abraham
Wow! John Abraham buys extravagant bungalow in Mumbai's prestigious locale at THIS whopping cost; Details revealed
Farooq Kabir
OMG! Filmmaker Farooq Kabir's estranged wife and mother-in-law ARRESTED amid allegations of attempted flee with newborn daughter