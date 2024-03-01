Heartwarming! Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Extend Warm Welcome to Mukesh and Nita Ambani at Daughter Ira Khan's Wedding

Bollywood gears up for a joyous celebration as Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao graciously welcome Mukesh and Nita Ambani to Ira Khan's much-anticipated wedding with fitness instructor Nupur Shikhare.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/03/2024 - 21:26
movie_image: 
Aamir

MUMBAI: In a momentous event slated for January 3, Bollywood is abuzz with excitement as Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, is set to tie the knot with fitness instructor Nupur Shikhare. The couple, who marked their engagement with a Kelvan ceremony in 2023, embarked on their journey to marital bliss after getting engaged in 2022.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's love story blossomed during the lockdown in 2020, initially revolving around her pursuit of fitness. Little did they know that their bond would evolve into a deep friendship, weathering the challenges of the lockdown and strengthening their connection.

Also Read: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aww! Aamir Khan learns singing for daughter’s big day; couple to have a registered marriage

 

The engagement announcement, made two months after their relationship took a romantic turn, marked the beginning of an exciting chapter for the couple. Nupur Shikhare recently shared heartfelt pictures from their engagement ceremony in November 2022, capturing the emotional moment when he went down on one knee to propose, leaving Ira teary-eyed with joy.

As the wedding day approaches, a viral video showcases Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao extending a warm welcome to India's richest couple, Mukesh and Nita Ambani. The heartfelt reception, captured in the video, features warm hugs and reflects the joyous atmosphere surrounding Ira Khan's wedding.

Bollywood enthusiasts eagerly anticipate this grand celebration, which promises to be a union of love, family, and cherished moments as Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare embark on their marital journey.

Also Read - Interesting! Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Here’s the remarkable journey of their endearing love tale

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 


 

Ira Khan Aamir Khan Kiran Rao Nupur Shikhare BOLLYWOOD WEDDING Mukesh Ambani Nita Ambani Kelvan ceremony engagement viral video Matrimonial celebration TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/03/2024 - 21:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira's Wedding Festivities Kick Off with Vibrant Baraat and Haldi Ceremony
MUMBAI: A momentous event is on the horizon in Bollywood as Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, prepares...
Heartwarming! Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Extend Warm Welcome to Mukesh and Nita Ambani at Daughter Ira Khan's Wedding
MUMBAI: In a momentous event slated for January 3, Bollywood is abuzz with excitement as Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir...
Jhanak: OMG! Jhanak falls from the stairs, Anirudh raises his voice at Arshi
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Jhanak: OMG! Srishti connects the dots about Jhanak's marriage with Anirudh
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Conflict! Fahmaan Khan with Sumbul Touqeer or with Aditi Shetty, fans base gets divided
MUMBAI: Sumbul is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie where she...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Ishaan fills Savi's hairline with sindoor to fail Samrudh's plan
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Aamir
Wow! Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira's Wedding Festivities Kick Off with Vibrant Baraat and Haldi Ceremony
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aamir
Wow! Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira's Wedding Festivities Kick Off with Vibrant Baraat and Haldi Ceremony
Sshura Khan
Kya Baat Hai! Sshura Khan expresses love for her husband Arbaaz Khan in a HEARTFELT Instagram post; Says ‘Me and mine’
Nupur
Strange! Nupur Shikhare seen jogging before his wedding, deets inside
Ira Khan
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aww! Aamir Khan learns singing for daughter’s big day; couple to have a registered marriage
Shreyas Talpade
Sad! Shreyas Talpade opens up about his near fatal heart attack, “I was clinically dead”; was told he kept asking for forgiveness from his wife
SRK
Interesting! Shah Rukh Khan hides his face as he arrives from his vacation; sister Shehnaaz makes a rare appearance, watch video