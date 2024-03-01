Heartwarming! Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Extend Warm Welcome to Mukesh and Nita Ambani at Daughter Ira Khan's Wedding

MUMBAI: In a momentous event slated for January 3, Bollywood is abuzz with excitement as Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, is set to tie the knot with fitness instructor Nupur Shikhare. The couple, who marked their engagement with a Kelvan ceremony in 2023, embarked on their journey to marital bliss after getting engaged in 2022.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's love story blossomed during the lockdown in 2020, initially revolving around her pursuit of fitness. Little did they know that their bond would evolve into a deep friendship, weathering the challenges of the lockdown and strengthening their connection.

The engagement announcement, made two months after their relationship took a romantic turn, marked the beginning of an exciting chapter for the couple. Nupur Shikhare recently shared heartfelt pictures from their engagement ceremony in November 2022, capturing the emotional moment when he went down on one knee to propose, leaving Ira teary-eyed with joy.

As the wedding day approaches, a viral video showcases Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao extending a warm welcome to India's richest couple, Mukesh and Nita Ambani. The heartfelt reception, captured in the video, features warm hugs and reflects the joyous atmosphere surrounding Ira Khan's wedding.

Bollywood enthusiasts eagerly anticipate this grand celebration, which promises to be a union of love, family, and cherished moments as Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare embark on their marital journey.

