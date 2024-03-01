Interesting! Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Here’s the remarkable journey of their endearing love tale

The couple, who celebrated their engagement with a Kelvan ceremony in 2023 and got engaged in 2022, are prepared to start a new, exciting chapter in their married bliss in 2024. As we excitedly await their marriage, let's take a moment to relive the remarkable journey of their endearing love tale.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/03/2024 - 10:57
movie_image: 
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare

MUMBAI: A momentous occasion in Bollywood is drawing near as the New Year begins. January 3 is the planned day of Ira Khan's (daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta) wedding to fitness instructor Nupur Shikhare. The couple, who celebrated their engagement with a Kelvan ceremony in 2023 and got engaged in 2022, are prepared to start a new, exciting chapter in their married bliss in 2024. As we excitedly await their marriage, let's take a moment to relive the remarkable journey of their endearing love tale.

(Also read: What! Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aamir Khan's daughter not to have a traditional Maharashtrian marriage; Here’s a truth!)

Ira Khan lived at her father's house during the lockdown in 2020, and it was during this period that she met Nupur Shikhare. At first, their relationship was centered around her quest for health, but they had no idea that their relationship would develop into a close friendship. Together, they overcame the difficulties of the lockdown, which strengthened their relationship and increased their understanding of one another.

Ira Khan made the decision to publicly share their love tale in 2021, formally recognizing their relationship on social media. Jokingly referring to Nupur as her "dream boy," Ira expressed her gratitude for his unwavering support. She added, "It's an honour to make promises with and to you," along with some endearing photographs.

Both families enthusiastically embraced the relationship. Nupur Shikhare fit into the Khan family with ease, taking part in all of their festivities, including birthdays, Eid, and Diwali. Their relationship blossomed into something really meaningful with the love and support of both families.

Nupur kneeled down with a ring in hand and proposed to Ira in September 2022 while participating in a triathlon. Ira joyfully consented, and the pair celebrated by sharing a passionate kiss. Ira posted a video of the unexpected engagement to social media, and word of it spread like wildfire.

Their public announcement of their engagement two months later marked the start of an amazing path toward married bliss.

Ira Khan's fiancé, Nupur Shikhare, shared new pictures from their engagement ceremony in November 2022. Ira became tearful when she saw one of the photos of him getting down on one knee to propose to her.

The duo looked mesmerizing as they danced, staring into one other's eyes. Ira looked stunning in a bright red gown, and Nupur dressed elegantly in a black suit. Nupur shared a sneak peek but chose not to write a caption, instead choosing to use two heart emojis.

Ira shared a clip of their ring ceremony on social media during the festivities. After putting rings on each other's fingers, they kissed and danced happily on stage. The song Marry You by Bruno Mars was playing to add to the celebration.

Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao were seen arriving for the Haldi ceremony on January 1, 2024, looking stunning in their traditional nauvari sarees. Reena Dutta, the bride's mother, looked stunning in a dark green saree with a golden border and a red blouse to match. She headed for Ira and Nupur's haldi rites, carrying a basket and accessorizing herself with a golden necklace and matching bangles. She stood with Nupur Shikhare, the future bride, who was dressed in white pajamas and a red kurta. Pritam Shikhare, Nupur's mother, also joined them for the picture.

Kiran Rao, on the other hand, went with a golden bordered nauvari saree in shades of purple and blue. For Ira and Nupur's Haldi ceremony, she accessorised with a basic golden necklace and bangles that matched, finishing her outfit with a gajra in her hair.

(Also read: Amazing! Aamir Khan's home lit up ahead of his daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding)

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla

Aamir Khan Dhoom3 Ira Khan Agastu Foundation Reena Dutta Netherlands Nupur Shikhare Junaid Khan Euripides Greek tragedy Medea Kiran Rao Movie News Bollywood movies Bollywood stars Bollywood actors Bollywood Fashion TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/03/2024 - 10:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Congratulations: It’s a YES! Jheel Mehta blushes as she receives a MARRIAGE PROPOSAL from her boyfriend (Watch Video)
MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the longest running shows on Indian television. The show became...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Baa wants Ansh to visit Jamnagar; Dimpy not happy about it
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Interesting! Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Here’s the remarkable journey of their endearing love tale
MUMBAI: A momentous occasion in Bollywood is drawing near as the New Year begins. January 3 is the planned day of Ira...
What! Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aamir Khan's daughter not to have a traditional Maharashtrian marriage; Here’s a truth!
MUMBAI: Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan, is getting married to Nupur Shikhare, the love of her life, a few months...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Really! Rumi will make a comeback as Angad and Sahiba try to get justice against Yashraj
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Shocking! Kunal will blame Vandana for being irresponsible with Tara and ask her to quit the marriage
MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Recent Stories
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare
Interesting! Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Here’s the remarkable journey of their endearing love tale
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare
What! Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aamir Khan's daughter not to have a traditional Maharashtrian marriage; Here’s a truth!
Ira
Must read! Know more about Ira Khan’s husband-to-be, Nupur Shikhare
Ira
Aww! Groom-to-be Nupur Shikhare uploads a romantic post with fiancé Ira Khan hours before their wedding
Aryan
Woah! Is debutant Aryan Khan's directorial Stardom based on father Shah Rukh Khan's life?
Orhan
OMG! Orhan Awartramani aka Orry breaks silence about his leaked chat with Palak Tiwari
Allu
OMG! Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 and Ajay Devgn's Singham Again to clash at the box office next year?