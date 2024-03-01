Interesting! Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Here’s the remarkable journey of their endearing love tale

MUMBAI: A momentous occasion in Bollywood is drawing near as the New Year begins. January 3 is the planned day of Ira Khan's (daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta) wedding to fitness instructor Nupur Shikhare. The couple, who celebrated their engagement with a Kelvan ceremony in 2023 and got engaged in 2022, are prepared to start a new, exciting chapter in their married bliss in 2024. As we excitedly await their marriage, let's take a moment to relive the remarkable journey of their endearing love tale.

Ira Khan lived at her father's house during the lockdown in 2020, and it was during this period that she met Nupur Shikhare. At first, their relationship was centered around her quest for health, but they had no idea that their relationship would develop into a close friendship. Together, they overcame the difficulties of the lockdown, which strengthened their relationship and increased their understanding of one another.

Ira Khan made the decision to publicly share their love tale in 2021, formally recognizing their relationship on social media. Jokingly referring to Nupur as her "dream boy," Ira expressed her gratitude for his unwavering support. She added, "It's an honour to make promises with and to you," along with some endearing photographs.

Both families enthusiastically embraced the relationship. Nupur Shikhare fit into the Khan family with ease, taking part in all of their festivities, including birthdays, Eid, and Diwali. Their relationship blossomed into something really meaningful with the love and support of both families.

Nupur kneeled down with a ring in hand and proposed to Ira in September 2022 while participating in a triathlon. Ira joyfully consented, and the pair celebrated by sharing a passionate kiss. Ira posted a video of the unexpected engagement to social media, and word of it spread like wildfire.

Their public announcement of their engagement two months later marked the start of an amazing path toward married bliss.

Ira Khan's fiancé, Nupur Shikhare, shared new pictures from their engagement ceremony in November 2022. Ira became tearful when she saw one of the photos of him getting down on one knee to propose to her.

The duo looked mesmerizing as they danced, staring into one other's eyes. Ira looked stunning in a bright red gown, and Nupur dressed elegantly in a black suit. Nupur shared a sneak peek but chose not to write a caption, instead choosing to use two heart emojis.

Ira shared a clip of their ring ceremony on social media during the festivities. After putting rings on each other's fingers, they kissed and danced happily on stage. The song Marry You by Bruno Mars was playing to add to the celebration.

Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao were seen arriving for the Haldi ceremony on January 1, 2024, looking stunning in their traditional nauvari sarees. Reena Dutta, the bride's mother, looked stunning in a dark green saree with a golden border and a red blouse to match. She headed for Ira and Nupur's haldi rites, carrying a basket and accessorizing herself with a golden necklace and matching bangles. She stood with Nupur Shikhare, the future bride, who was dressed in white pajamas and a red kurta. Pritam Shikhare, Nupur's mother, also joined them for the picture.

Kiran Rao, on the other hand, went with a golden bordered nauvari saree in shades of purple and blue. For Ira and Nupur's Haldi ceremony, she accessorised with a basic golden necklace and bangles that matched, finishing her outfit with a gajra in her hair.

