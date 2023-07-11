Heartwarming! Here's why Maniesh Paul makes sure to meet Amitabh Bachchan before Diwali every year, read more to know

Maniesh Paul’s Diwali celebrations have a huge Amitabh Bachchan connection. Every year during Diwali, he pays a visit to Big B to seek his blessings. Continuing the ritual, Maniesh recently met the megastar and took his blessings.
MUMBAI: Maniesh Paul’s Diwali celebrations have a huge Amitabh Bachchan connection.

Every year during Diwali, he pays a visit to Big B to seek his blessings. Continuing the ritual, Maniesh recently met the megastar and took his blessings.

Taking to Instagram, Maniesh shared a note dedicated to Amitabh and wrote, “And that’s how my Diwali starts. Been a ritual for a long time now. Before I leave for Delhi to my house for Diwali I start with taking blessings for Diwali from @amitabhbachchan sir…its a rule!bas.”

He shared that he feels “magical” after meeting Big B.

“I feel the magic! I get energy from him which can’t be explained in words!!I simply can’t explain the feeling!!especially the last pic…sir, I love you and you know it!!

Your fanboy for life,” Maniesh added.

Alongside the note, he shared pictures from the special meeting. Take a look -

In one of the images, Big B is seen giving Maniesh a tight hug.

Maniesh’s post for Big B has garnered several likes and comments.

“How lovely,” Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma, commented.

Actors Elli AvrRam and Amruta Khanvilkar reacted to the post with a string of red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Maniesh is busy hosting a new season of ‘Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa’, while Amitabh is gearing up for the release of ‘Uunchai’, which also stars Boman Irani and Anupam Kher. The film will hit the theatres on November 11.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Print 
 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 11/07/2023 - 00:30

soham majumdar
Exclusive! Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video actor Soham Majudar on his character, “I was not able to get out of the character for good 2-3 months after the shoot”