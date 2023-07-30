What! When halak Dikhla Jaa 7 host Maniesh Paul broke down due to no work; “I didn’t even have money to pay rent”

Maniesh however recently opened up about a dark time in his life when he was out of work and he gave up everything to collect his thoughts about how to move forward in life. His wife Sanyukta was his major moral support
Maniesh Paul

MUMBAI: Maniesh Paul is one of the most talented actors we have in the entertainment business. Form Micky Virus to Jug Jugg Jeeyo, he has come a long way. His impeccable comic timing and penchant for cracking witty jokes has earned him a lot of popularity.

Maniesh however recently opened up about a dark time in his life when he was out of work and he gave up everything to collect his thoughts about how to move forward in life. His wife Sanyukta was his major moral support at the time. He said, “I left everything and sat home. I had no money, no earnings. I didn’t even have money to pay rent. My wife was taking care of everything. I told her to take care of it and that one year was difficult.”

Maniesh continued, “I even broke down during that time once or twice thinking about how long the wait would be. But then I picked myself up. Sanyukta really helped me at that time. She told me to relax and be patient.”

Maniesh’s career resurrected when he was offered the show Ghar Ghar Mein in 2009 and his performance was appreciated in the recently released film Rafuchakkar which aired on JioCinema. Maniesh was also seen in the Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-Pinkvilla

