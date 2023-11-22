Heartwarming! Tanuj Virwani shares the lovely tale of his romance and discloses marriage plans with fiancée Tanya Jacob

MUMBAI: The well-known actor Tanuj Virwani is the child of Anil Virwani and Rati Agnihotri, a former actress. Tanuj is currently ecstatic since, on November 17, 2023, he proposed to Tanya Jacob, the love of his life, and photos of the two of them are still popular on social media. The actor has now shared his plans for marriage and love story, which is once again captivating. For those who don't know, Tanuj is well-known for his parts in a number of TV shows, such as Poison, Code M, Inside Edge, and others. He then intends to participate in the Ek Duje Ke Liye 2 remake.

Tanuj Virwani disclosed in an interview that he and his fiancée, Tanya Jacob, were first friends. Their friendship then developed into a love affair, and they have been dating since 2022. Tanya then moved to Mumbai from Singapore so they could spend more time together and get to know one another better. Finally, a few days ago, Tanuj claimed, they became engaged and started talking about the same thing.

He said, “Tanya’s parents and my family have been good friends for many years. I have known Tanya for nine years, but we started dating a year ago. She relocated from Singapore to Mumbai so that we could get to know each other. We got engaged on November 17 in Singapore in the presence of friends and family members.”

Tanuj was also questioned over his intentions to wed Tanya. In response, he discussed his mother Rati Agnihotri's enduring desire for him to be married. Before getting married, the actor discussed the financial security he desired in his work. Later, he disclosed that they are now deciding on the wedding date and disclosed, “Yes, finally, I am getting married. I have always felt that one should not get married only because they have hit a certain age or there’s pressure from the family. My mum wanted me to get married ever since I turned 32, but I wanted to settle down financially and in my career. Marriage is all about compatibility and friendship, so I waited for the right girl. We are finalizing the details. There will be a big announcement soon.”

He stated, “Tanya does not belong to the film industry, but since the past one year, she has been accompanying me to parties and even on set. She has understood my work and is very supportive. She brings a sense of calm to my life. After marriage, she will work in Mumbai.”

Rumors circulated earlier that Tanuj and Jennifer Winget, his co-actor in Code M, were dating. Tanuj addressed the rumors for the first time in a prior conversation, despite the fact that the two rejected them. He let their humor do the talking and shared their initial thoughts upon reading the news article. Tanuj explained, “We called each other and laughed together. We were holidaying in two different parts of the world. And it just happened to be our Christmas and New Year’s holiday. People these days add 2 and 2 and make it 22.”

